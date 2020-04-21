Vikings all-time tournament: 1998 destined for Skol Bowl after hard-fought win

In the most highly anticipated Minnesota Vikings all-time tournament matchup, Randy Moss and the 1998 team advanced past 2009 with a 20-6 victory at the Metrodome.

Vikings All-Time Tournament

Both defenses held tough through three quarters of play. Robert Smith was responsible for the only touchdown of the opening 45 minutes of play, a 10-yard reception for six points on the ’98 Vikings’ first drive of the contest.

The score stood at 10-6 to start the fourth quarter, but ’98 Minnesota was driving. Moss hauled in a 19-yard reception on third-and-1 to bring the ball to the 16-yard line.

On the very next play, fullback Charles Evans galloped into the end zone to extend ’98 Minnesota’s lead to 17-6.

Kicker Gary Anderson’s 22-yard field goal in the final minute would officially seal the fate of the fifth-seeded 2009 team.

Brett Favre and the ’09 Vikings simply couldn’t convert opportunities into points. They settled for field goals on both trips to the red zone. And on the final play before halftime, running back Adrian Peterson caught a pass near midfield and took it all the way down to the 10-yard line before being caught from behind.

’98 Minnesota’s quarterback Randall Cunningham was nearly perfect on the afternoon, throwing for 183 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 13-of-15 passing.

The 1998 team will face the winner of No. 6 seed 2017 and No. 7 seed 1976 in the Skol Bowl final.

SCORING PLAYS

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE
1st Quarter
98 MIN 4:48 TD Robert Smith 10 yd. pass from Cunningham (Anderson kick) 0-7
2nd Quarter
09 MIN 7:29 FG Ryan Longwell 31 yds. 3-7
98 MIN 0:05 FG Gary Anderson 24 yds. 3-10
3rd Quarter
09 MIN 2:51 FG Ryan Longwell 33 yds. 6-10
4th Quarter
98 MIN 10:58 TD Chuck Evans 16 yd. run (Anderson kick) 6-17
98 MIN 0:29 FG Gary Anderson 22 yds. 6-20

STATISTICS

PASSING          
1998 VIKINGS Comp Att Yards TD INT
Randall Cunningham 13 15 183 1 0
2009 VIKINGS Comp Att Yards TD INT
Brett Favre 18 27 230 0 0
RUSHING          
1998 VIKINGS Att Yds 20+ L TD
Robert Smith 16 56 0 15 0
Leroy Hoard 8 36 0 17 0
Chuck Evans 3 19 0 16 1
Moe Williams 2 10 0 10 0
David Palmer 2 3 0 2 0
2009 VIKINGS Att Yds 20+ L TD
Adrian Peterson 19 67 0 15 0
Albert Young 3 17 0 11 0
Percy Harvin 1 12 0 12 0
Chester Taylor 6 2 0 3 0
Brett Favre 1 2 0 2 0
Ian Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
RECEIVING          
1998 VIKINGS Rec Yds 20+ L TD
Randy Moss 3 52 0 19 0
Cris Carter 4 51 0 19 0
Jake Reed 2 34 0 17 0
Chuck Evans 1 18 0 18 0
Leroy Hoard 1 11 0 11 0
Robert Smith 1 10 0 10 1
Andrew Glover 1 7 0 7 0
2009 VIKINGS Rec Yds 20+ L TD
Sidney Rice 6 77 0 17 0
Adrian Peterson 3 61 1 51 0
Bernard Berrian 4 53 0 19 0
Naufahu Tahi 1 13 0 13 0
Visanthe Shiancoe 2 13 0 8 0
Percy Harvin 1 9 0 9 0
Jim Kleinsasser 1 4 0 4 0
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
1998 VIKINGS Tackles Sacks INT
Dwayne Rudd 7 0 0
Anthony Phillips 5 0 0
Ramos McDonald 5 0 0
John Randle 4 1 0
Jason Fisk 3 1 0
Derrick Alexander 3 1 0
Ed McDaniel 2 1 0
2009 VIKINGS Tackles Sacks INT
Chad Greenway 6 0 0
Ben Leber 5 0 0
Jared Allen 4 1 0
E.J. Henderson 4 0 0