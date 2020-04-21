Vikings all-time tournament: 1998 destined for Skol Bowl after hard-fought win

In the most highly anticipated Minnesota Vikings all-time tournament matchup, Randy Moss and the 1998 team advanced past 2009 with a 20-6 victory at the Metrodome.

Both defenses held tough through three quarters of play. Robert Smith was responsible for the only touchdown of the opening 45 minutes of play, a 10-yard reception for six points on the ’98 Vikings’ first drive of the contest.

The score stood at 10-6 to start the fourth quarter, but ’98 Minnesota was driving. Moss hauled in a 19-yard reception on third-and-1 to bring the ball to the 16-yard line.

On the very next play, fullback Charles Evans galloped into the end zone to extend ’98 Minnesota’s lead to 17-6.

Kicker Gary Anderson’s 22-yard field goal in the final minute would officially seal the fate of the fifth-seeded 2009 team.

Brett Favre and the ’09 Vikings simply couldn’t convert opportunities into points. They settled for field goals on both trips to the red zone. And on the final play before halftime, running back Adrian Peterson caught a pass near midfield and took it all the way down to the 10-yard line before being caught from behind.

’98 Minnesota’s quarterback Randall Cunningham was nearly perfect on the afternoon, throwing for 183 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 13-of-15 passing.

The 1998 team will face the winner of No. 6 seed 2017 and No. 7 seed 1976 in the Skol Bowl final.

SCORING PLAYS

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st Quarter 98 MIN 4:48 TD Robert Smith 10 yd. pass from Cunningham (Anderson kick) 0-7 2nd Quarter 09 MIN 7:29 FG Ryan Longwell 31 yds. 3-7 98 MIN 0:05 FG Gary Anderson 24 yds. 3-10 3rd Quarter 09 MIN 2:51 FG Ryan Longwell 33 yds. 6-10 4th Quarter 98 MIN 10:58 TD Chuck Evans 16 yd. run (Anderson kick) 6-17 98 MIN 0:29 FG Gary Anderson 22 yds. 6-20

STATISTICS