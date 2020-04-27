Vikings all-time tournament Skol Bowl preview: 1998 (1) vs. 2017 (6)

The all-time Minnesota Vikings tournament is down to two teams: No. 1 seed 1998 and No. 6 seed 2017.

The top seed in our tournament goes to arguably the most electric offense in NFL history. Cris Carter and rookie Randy Moss caught passes from Randall Cunningham, a 35-year-old quarterback who took over as the starter under center in Week 3 when Brad Johnson was sidelined with an injury. Moss went on to catch the most touchdown receptions as a rookie in NFL history (17), and the Vikings racked up a then-record 556 points in the regular season. This was undoubtedly the most dominant, fun and yes, heartbreaking, season in Vikings history. Meet your No. 1 seed.

Round 1: Defeated No. 16 seed 2012 by a score of 21-14

Round 2: Defeated No. 9 seed 1970 by a score of 30-10

Round 3: Defeated No. 5 seed 2009 by a score of 20-6

Pass is … caught! Diggs! Sideline! Touchdown! The Minneapolis Miracle rewrote decades and decades of heartbreak for the Vikings faithful and might be the best single play in franchise history. Unfortunately, the magic didn’t carry into the NFC Championship and Minnesota came up one game short of “bringing it home” to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.

Round 1: Defeated No. 11 seed 2015 by a score of 21-13

Round 2: Defeated No. 3 seed 1975 by a score of 19-17

Round 3: Defeated No. 7 seed 1976 by a score of 23-10