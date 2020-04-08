Vikings all-time tournament second round: 1998 (1) vs. 1970 (9)

A second-round matchup in the all-time Minnesota Vikings tournament — No. 1 seed 1998 vs. No. 9 seed 1970.

How they got here: Defeated 16th-seeded 2012 by a score of 21-14

The top seed in our tournament goes to arguably the most electric offense in NFL history. Cris Carter and rookie Randy Moss caught passes from Randall Cunningham, a 35-year-old quarterback who took over as the starter under center in Week 3 when Brad Johnson was sidelined with an injury. Moss went on to catch the most touchdown receptions as a rookie in NFL history (17), and the Vikings racked up a then-record 556 points in the regular season. This was undoubtedly the most dominant, fun and yes, heartbreaking, season in Vikings history. Meet your No. 1 seed.



How they got here: Defeated eighth-seeded 1974 by a score of 23-3

This 1970 squad slid down to the ninth seed because of an early exit in the postseason – a surprising 17-14 loss to the 10-3-1 San Francisco 49ers. But this roster could do some damage. It tallied the fourth-best point differential in franchise history at plus-192 points, trailing the 1998 team (plus-260), 1969 (plus-246) and 1975 (plus-197). Page and Eller held down the defensive line and were both named All-Pros.