Vikings all-time tournament second round: 1975 (3) vs. 2017 (6)

A second-round matchup in the all-time Minnesota Vikings tournament — No. 3 seed 1975 vs. No. 6 seed 2017

How they got here: Defeated 14th-seeded 2008 by a score of 27-20

This season can be remembered by three words: Pearson pushed off. That refers, of course, to a controversial non-call on a reception by receiver Drew Pearson late in a playoff game that helped the Cowboys to a 17-14 win and ended the Vikings’ storybook season. So why is this team ranked ahead of three other Super Bowl squads? It was quarterback Fran Tarkenton’s MVP season and six players were named All-Pros.

How they got here: Defeated 11th-seeded 2015 by a score of 21-13

Pass is … caught! Diggs! Sideline! Touchdown! The Minneapolis Miracle rewrote decades and decades of heartbreak for the Vikings faithful and might be the best single play in franchise history. Unfortunately, the magic didn’t carry into the NFC Championship and Minnesota came up one game short of “bringing it home” to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.