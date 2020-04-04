Vikings all-time tournament: No miracle needed as 2017 tops 2015

The 2017 Minnesota Vikings relied on a miracle to advance to the NFC Championship game.

But in the opening round of the Vikings all-time tournament, ’17 Minnesota needed a big stop from its defense to preserve a 21-13 victory.

The ’17 Vikings held a 21-13 lead with two minutes to play when ’15 Minnesota took over at its own 27-yard line.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater marched the offense down the field on a pair of 21-yard connections with Kyle Rudolph and Charles Johnson.

With 17 seconds to play and no timeouts remaining, the ’15 Vikings were facing a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Running back Adrian Peterson inched the ball two yards closer to the 3. On second down, Bridgewater misfired on a pass to Peterson. And with just a few ticks left on the clock, fullback Zach Line was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

Game over.

Case Keenum conducted the ’17 Vikings offense, throwing for 182 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 16-of-23 passing. Both of Keenum’s touchdown passes occurred in the second quarter — a seven-yard strike to tight end David Morgan and a two-yard pass to Stefon Diggs.

Keenum’s favorite target was wide receiver Adam Thielen, who caught five passes for 88 yards.

Defensive end Everson Griffen sacked Bridgewater twice while teammates Danielle Hunter and Brian Robison got to him once apiece.

Bridgewater completed just 50% of his pass attempts (14 of 28) for 185 yards and a score.

The ’17 Vikings advance to play the winner of third-seeded 1975 and No. 14 2008 in the second round.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st Quarter 15 MIN 8:35 TD Kyle Rudolph 15 yd. pass from Bridgewater (Walsh kick) 7-0 2nd Quarter 17 MIN 13:33 TD David Morgan 7 yd. pass from Keenum (Forbath kick) 7-7 17 MIN 0:35 TD Stefon Diggs 2 yd. pass from Keenum (Forbath kick) 7-14 3rd Quarter 15 MIN 5:46 FG Blair Walsh 29 yds. 10-14 4th Quarter 15 MIN 5:02 FG Blair Walsh 42 yds. 13-14 17 MIN 1:57 TD Latavius Murray 1 yd. run (Forbath kick) 13-21

STATISTICS