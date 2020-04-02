Vikings all-time tournament: Foreman propels 1976 team to second round

Chuck Foreman logged 163 total yards and a touchdown to help the 1976 Minnesota Vikings to a 20-17 victory over 2000.

Foreman caught a nine-yard pass from quarterback Fran Tarkenton to open the scoring in the first quarter.

Vikings All-Time Tournament

After the ’00 Vikings tied it at seven on Robert Smith’s 10-yard scamper for a touchdown, receiver Sammy White gave ’76 Minnesota the lead for good on a three-yard grab.

But ’00 Minnesota had a chance to steal the victory away in the closing minutes.

With the ’76 Vikings holding onto a 20-17 lead late in the fourth quarter, the ’00 Vikings chugged past midfield. On third-and-2 from the 44-yard line, quarterback Daunte Culpepper’s pass was intercepted by linebacker Matt Blair, who returned it to the 41-yard line to secure the win for the ’76 team.

Tarkenton outdueled Culpepper by throwing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. The turnover bug bit Culpepper, who threw two interceptions – one to linebacker Jeff Siemon in the first quarter and the game-clincher to Blair.

Foreman led the ’76 Vikings in both rushing yards (113) and receiving yards (50).

The seventh-seeded ’76 squad advances to play No. 1969 in the second round.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE
1st Quarter
76 MIN 7:24 TD Chuck Foreman 9 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick) 0-7
2nd Quarter
00 MIN 13:24 TD Robert Smith 10 yd. run (Anderson kick) 7-7
76 MIN 1:15 TD Sammy White 3 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick) 7-14
3rd Quarter
76 MIN 10:00 FG Fred Cox 39 yds. 7-17
00 MIN 5:49 FG Gary Anderson 48 yds. 10-17
76 MIN 0:46 FG Fred Cox 20 yds. 10-20
4th Quarter
00 MIN 8:54 TD Randy Moss 18 yd. pass from Culpepper (Anderson kick) 17-20

STATISTICS

PASSING          
1976 VIKINGS Comp Att Yards TD INT
Fran Tarkenton 16 25 155 2 0
2000 VIKINGS Comp Att Yards TD INT
Daunte Culpepper 14 28 134 1 2
RUSHING
1976 VIKINGS Att Yds 20+ L TD
Chuck Foreman 20 113 1 30 0
Brent McClanahan 8 47 1 24 0
Robert Miller 2 6 0 7 0
2000 VIKINGS Att Yds 20+ L TD
Robert Smith 20 130 0 19 1
Moe Williams 3 38 1 29 0
Daunte Culpepper 2 19 0 14 0
Jim Kleinsasser 5 15 0 7 0
Randy Moss 1 1 0 1 0
David Palmer 2 0 0 0 0
Harold Morrow 2 -1 0 0 0
RECEIVING          
1976 VIKINGS Rec Yds 20+ L TD
Chuck Foreman 3 50 1 28 1
Ahmad Rashad 4 40 0 14 0
Sammy White 4 34 0 12 1
Bob Grim 2 13 0 7 0
Stu Voigt 2 11 0 6 0
Brent McClanahan 1 7 0 7 0
2000 VIKINGS Rec Yds 20+ L TD
Randy Moss 6 56 0 18 1
Cris Carter 3 45 1 26 0
Robert Smith 2 14 0 11 0
Chris Walsh 1 13 0 13 0
Johnny McWilliams 2 6 0 8 0
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
1976 VIKINGS Tackles Sacks INT
Nate Allen 10 0 0
Jeff Siemon 6 0 1
Paul Krause 6 1 0
Matt Blair 4 0 1
2000 VIKINGS Tackles Sacks INT
Bryce Paup 5 0 0
John Randle 4 0 0
Gabe Northern 4 0 0
Talance Sawyer 3 1 0
John Burrough 2 1 0

 