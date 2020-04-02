Vikings all-time tournament: Foreman propels 1976 team to second round
Chuck Foreman logged 163 total yards and a touchdown to help the 1976 Minnesota Vikings to a 20-17 victory over 2000.
Foreman caught a nine-yard pass from quarterback Fran Tarkenton to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Vikings All-Time Tournament
After the ’00 Vikings tied it at seven on Robert Smith’s 10-yard scamper for a touchdown, receiver Sammy White gave ’76 Minnesota the lead for good on a three-yard grab.
But ’00 Minnesota had a chance to steal the victory away in the closing minutes.
With the ’76 Vikings holding onto a 20-17 lead late in the fourth quarter, the ’00 Vikings chugged past midfield. On third-and-2 from the 44-yard line, quarterback Daunte Culpepper’s pass was intercepted by linebacker Matt Blair, who returned it to the 41-yard line to secure the win for the ’76 team.
Tarkenton outdueled Culpepper by throwing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. The turnover bug bit Culpepper, who threw two interceptions – one to linebacker Jeff Siemon in the first quarter and the game-clincher to Blair.
Foreman led the ’76 Vikings in both rushing yards (113) and receiving yards (50).
The seventh-seeded ’76 squad advances to play No. 1969 in the second round.
|TEAM
|TIME
|RESULT
|SCORING PLAY
|SCORE
|1st Quarter
|76 MIN
|7:24
|TD
|Chuck Foreman 9 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick)
|0-7
|2nd Quarter
|00 MIN
|13:24
|TD
|Robert Smith 10 yd. run (Anderson kick)
|7-7
|76 MIN
|1:15
|TD
|Sammy White 3 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick)
|7-14
|3rd Quarter
|76 MIN
|10:00
|FG
|Fred Cox 39 yds.
|7-17
|00 MIN
|5:49
|FG
|Gary Anderson 48 yds.
|10-17
|76 MIN
|0:46
|FG
|Fred Cox 20 yds.
|10-20
|4th Quarter
|00 MIN
|8:54
|TD
|Randy Moss 18 yd. pass from Culpepper (Anderson kick)
|17-20
STATISTICS
|PASSING
|1976 VIKINGS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Fran Tarkenton
|16
|25
|155
|2
|0
|2000 VIKINGS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Daunte Culpepper
|14
|28
|134
|1
|2
|RUSHING
|1976 VIKINGS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Chuck Foreman
|20
|113
|1
|30
|0
|Brent McClanahan
|8
|47
|1
|24
|0
|Robert Miller
|2
|6
|0
|7
|0
|2000 VIKINGS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Robert Smith
|20
|130
|0
|19
|1
|Moe Williams
|3
|38
|1
|29
|0
|Daunte Culpepper
|2
|19
|0
|14
|0
|Jim Kleinsasser
|5
|15
|0
|7
|0
|Randy Moss
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|David Palmer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harold Morrow
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|RECEIVING
|1976 VIKINGS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Chuck Foreman
|3
|50
|1
|28
|1
|Ahmad Rashad
|4
|40
|0
|14
|0
|Sammy White
|4
|34
|0
|12
|1
|Bob Grim
|2
|13
|0
|7
|0
|Stu Voigt
|2
|11
|0
|6
|0
|Brent McClanahan
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|2000 VIKINGS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Randy Moss
|6
|56
|0
|18
|1
|Cris Carter
|3
|45
|1
|26
|0
|Robert Smith
|2
|14
|0
|11
|0
|Chris Walsh
|1
|13
|0
|13
|0
|Johnny McWilliams
|2
|6
|0
|8
|0
|DEFENSIVE LEADERS
|1976 VIKINGS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Nate Allen
|10
|0
|0
|Jeff Siemon
|6
|0
|1
|Paul Krause
|6
|1
|0
|Matt Blair
|4
|0
|1
|2000 VIKINGS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Bryce Paup
|5
|0
|0
|John Randle
|4
|0
|0
|Gabe Northern
|4
|0
|0
|Talance Sawyer
|3
|1
|0
|John Burrough
|2
|1
|0