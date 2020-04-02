Vikings all-time tournament: Foreman propels 1976 team to second round

Chuck Foreman logged 163 total yards and a touchdown to help the 1976 Minnesota Vikings to a 20-17 victory over 2000.

Foreman caught a nine-yard pass from quarterback Fran Tarkenton to open the scoring in the first quarter.

After the ’00 Vikings tied it at seven on Robert Smith’s 10-yard scamper for a touchdown, receiver Sammy White gave ’76 Minnesota the lead for good on a three-yard grab.

But ’00 Minnesota had a chance to steal the victory away in the closing minutes.

With the ’76 Vikings holding onto a 20-17 lead late in the fourth quarter, the ’00 Vikings chugged past midfield. On third-and-2 from the 44-yard line, quarterback Daunte Culpepper’s pass was intercepted by linebacker Matt Blair, who returned it to the 41-yard line to secure the win for the ’76 team.

Tarkenton outdueled Culpepper by throwing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. The turnover bug bit Culpepper, who threw two interceptions – one to linebacker Jeff Siemon in the first quarter and the game-clincher to Blair.

Foreman led the ’76 Vikings in both rushing yards (113) and receiving yards (50).

The seventh-seeded ’76 squad advances to play No. 1969 in the second round.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st Quarter 76 MIN 7:24 TD Chuck Foreman 9 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick) 0-7 2nd Quarter 00 MIN 13:24 TD Robert Smith 10 yd. run (Anderson kick) 7-7 76 MIN 1:15 TD Sammy White 3 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick) 7-14 3rd Quarter 76 MIN 10:00 FG Fred Cox 39 yds. 7-17 00 MIN 5:49 FG Gary Anderson 48 yds. 10-17 76 MIN 0:46 FG Fred Cox 20 yds. 10-20 4th Quarter 00 MIN 8:54 TD Randy Moss 18 yd. pass from Culpepper (Anderson kick) 17-20

STATISTICS