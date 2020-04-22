Vikings all-time tournament Final Four: 2017 (6) vs. 1976 (7)

Final Four matchup in the all-time Minnesota Vikings tournament — No. 1 seed 1998 vs. No. 5 seed 2009.

Pass is … caught! Diggs! Sideline! Touchdown! The Minneapolis Miracle rewrote decades and decades of heartbreak for the Vikings faithful and might be the best single play in franchise history. Unfortunately, the magic didn’t carry into the NFC Championship and Minnesota came up one game short of “bringing it home” to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.

First round: Defeated No. 11 seed 2015 by a score of 21-13.

Second round: Defeated No. 3 seed 1975 by a score of 19-17.

We dip back into the best decade of Vikings football for the 1976 team. The defense was still elite, giving up the second-fewest points per game (12.6) in the league. But that didn’t stop Ken Stabler, Cliff Branch and Dave Casper (and head coach John Madden) from scoring a boatload of points in the Oakland Raiders’ 32-14 win in Super Bowl XI.

First round: Defeated No. 10 seed 2000 by a score of 20-17.

Second round: Defeated No. 2 seed 1969 by a score of 20-17.