Vikings all-time tournament Final Four: 1998 (1) vs. 2009 (5)

Final Four matchup in the all-time Minnesota Vikings tournament — No. 1 seed 1998 vs. No. 5 seed 2009.

The top seed in our tournament goes to arguably the most electric offense in NFL history. Cris Carter and rookie Randy Moss caught passes from Randall Cunningham, a 35-year-old quarterback who took over as the starter under center in Week 3 when Brad Johnson was sidelined with an injury. Moss went on to catch the most touchdown receptions as a rookie in NFL history (17), and the Vikings racked up a then-record 556 points in the regular season. This was undoubtedly the most dominant, fun and yes, heartbreaking, season in Vikings history. Meet your No. 1 seed.

First round: Defeated No. 16 seed 2012 by a score of 21-14.

Second round: Defeated No. 9 seed 1970 by a score of 30-10.

In the words of Brett Favre, “the pieces are in place.” Favre, who terrorized Vikings defenses for almost two decades, joined the purple for a memorable season. As he clashed with head coach Brad Childress, Favre posted a career-best 107.2 passer rating, but unfortunately threw one too many interceptions in the postseason. Sigh.

First round: Defeated No. 12 seed 1992 by a score of 41-14

Second round: Defeated No. 4 seed 1973 by a score of 31-20