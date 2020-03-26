Vikings all-time tournament: Favre, third-seeded 2009 rout 1992

This just in: the 2009 Minnesota Vikings offense is a force to be reckoned with.

Adrian Peterson scored three total touchdowns to help the ’09 Vikings crush the 12th-seeded 1992 Vikings 41-14 in the first round of the Skol Bowl tournament.

The fifth-seeded ’09 Vikings fell behind early after touchdown passes from Rich Gannon to Hassan Jones and Jake Reed put the ’92 Vikings up 14-3.

After the ’09 Vikings brought it back to a one-score game, defensive end Jared Allen intercepted a Gannon pass with under two minutes to play in the first half.

Quarterback Brett Favre and the ’09 offense needed just 30 seconds to drive 51 yards down the field to take the lead for good on Peterson’s first score of the game, a 30-yard reception for six points.

The rout was on from there — ’09 Minnesota scored the final 38 points of the contest.

Peterson rushed 19 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns and also added two receptions for 38 yards and a score.

Favre took care of the football and threw for 290 yards and three scores on 19-of-28 passing.

The team statistics don’t necessarily indicate a rout.

The ’92 Vikings had the edge on third-down efficiency (6 of 14 compared to 4 of 11) and rushing yards (139 to 113).

Wide receiver Anthony Carter hauled in four passes for 78 yards, and Cris Carter tallied a game-high five receptions for 59 yards.

Running back Terry Allen, who had his breakout season in 1992, turned 22 carries into 106 yards and had two touches go for 20+ yards.

But the ’92 Vikings couldn’t convert when it counted. The Gannon-led offense turned the ball over twice and went 0 for 3 on fourth-down conversions. A missed 41-yard field-goal attempt by kicker Fuad Reveiz in the third quarter didn’t help, either.

The ’09 Vikings will roll into the second round of the Skol Bowl with loads of momentum. Head coach Brad Childress will be preparing to face the winner of the fourth-seeded 1973 Vikings and the 13th-seeded 1987 team in the quarterfinals.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st Quarter 92 MIN 9:46 TD Hassan Jones 1 yd. pass from Gannon (Reveiz kick) 7-0 09 MIN 2:32 FG Ryan Longwell 36 yds. 7-3 2nd Quarter 92 MIN 12:07 TD Jake Reed 20 yd. pass from Gannon (Reveiz kick) 14-3 09 MIN 7:10 TD Visanthe Shiancoe 3 yd. pass from Favre (Longwell kick) 14-10 09 MIN 1:13 TD Adrian Peterson 30 yd. pass from Favre (Longwell kick) 14-17 3rd Quarter 09 MIN 8:59 TD Adrian Peterson 4 yd. run (Longwell kick) 14-24 4th Quarter 09 MIN 14:06 TD Chester Taylor 13 yd. pass from Favre (Longwell kick) 14-31 09 MIN 8:54 FG Ryan Longwell 27 yds. 14-34 09 MIN 1:51 TD Adrian Peterson 26 yd. run (Longwell kick) 14-41

