Vikings all-time tournament: 2017 (6) vs. 2015 (11)

First-round matchup in the all-time Minnesota Vikings tournament — No. 6 seed 2017 vs. No. 11 seed 2015.

Pass is … caught! Diggs! Sideline! Touchdown! The Minneapolis Miracle rewrote decades and decades of heartbreak for the Vikings faithful and might be the best single play in franchise history. Unfortunately, the magic didn’t carry into the NFC Championship and Minnesota came up one game short of “bringing it home” to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.

Hey Teddy, hey Teddy! Bridgewater, the 32nd overall pick in 2014, played all 16 games for the first (and as of 2020, the only) time in his career. A 22-year-old Stefon Diggs emerged as Bridgewater’s favorite target as the quarterback passed for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. But the real story here is head coach Mike Zimmer’s defense. Zimmer inherited the worst defense in football when he took over in 2014. But just two years later, his 2015 unit went on to rank fifth in points allowed and guide the Vikings to a division title. Do we even have to mention how this season ended?