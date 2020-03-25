Vikings all-time tournament: 2009 (5) vs. 1992 (12)

First-round matchup in the all-time Minnesota Vikings tournament — No. 5 seed 2009 vs. No. 12 seed 1992.

Record: 12-4

Postseason result: Lost NFC championship

Blurb: In the words of Brett Favre, “the pieces are in place.” Favre, who terrorized Vikings defenses for almost two decades, joined the purple for a memorable season. As he clashed with head coach Brad Childress, Favre posted a career-best 107.2 passer rating, but unfortunately threw one too many interceptions in the postseason. Sigh.

Record: 11-5

Postseason result: Lost in wild-card round

Blurb: After missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the Vikings moved on from Jerry Burns and hired Dennis Green, a 43-year-old offensive-minded coach from Stanford. The Vikings thrived in Green’s debut season. Despite struggles at quarterback between Rich Gannon and Sean Salisbury, who combined for 17 TDs and 15 INTs, Minnesota ranked fourth in points scored. Terry Allen totaled 1,679 yards from scrimmage and 15 TDs himself as the Vikings rolled to a division title in a weak NFC Central.