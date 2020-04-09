Vikings all-time tournament: Moss goes off, 1998 cruises to Final Four

In the second round of the Minnesota Vikings all-time tournament, wide receiver Randy Moss and the explosive 1998 offense cruised to a 30-10 victory over 1970.

Moss hauled in a 44-yard reception from quarterback Randall Cunningham on the second play from scrimmage, setting up running back Leroy Hoard’s 10-yard touchdown scamper to open the scoring 7-0.

After Cris Carter’s seven-yard touchdown reception made it 14-3, the ’70 Vikings closed the gap to 14-10 on Clint Jones’ five-yard scamper into the end zone. But that’s the closest Bud Grant’s team would get.

Gary Anderson made all three of his field-goal attempts from 29, 32 and 47 yards out and receiver Matthew Hatchette caught a four-yard pass for six points to put the game away.

Moss finished the game with four receptions for 97 yards. He’s now tallied nine catches for 159 yards over the first two rounds of the Vikings all-time tournament.

Cunningham was efficient, completing 16 of 20 pass attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns while connecting with seven different receivers.

The ’98 Vikings continued to move the chains all game long, converting on nine of 16 third downs.

Quarterback Gary Cuozzo struggled to 140 passing yards and one interception – picked off by cornerback Jimmy Hitchcock — while completing 12 of 29 attempts.

The ’98 squad is the first team to advance to the Final Four in the Vikings all-time tournament and will play the winner of the matchup between No.4 1973 and No. 5 2009.

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st Quarter 98 MIN 11:59 TD Leroy Hoard 10 yd. run (Anderson kick) 0-7 70 MIN 7:20 FG Fred Cox 33 yds. 3-7 2nd Quarter 98 MIN 8:19 TD Cris Carter 7 yd. pass from Cunningham (Anderson kick) 3-14 70 MIN 1:52 TD Clint Jones 5 yd. run (Cox kick) 10-14 98 MIN 0:28 FG Gary Anderson 47 yds. 10-17 3rd Quarter 98 MIN 5:00 TD Matthew Hatchette 4 yd. pass from Cunningham (Anderson kick) 10-24 4th Quarter 98 MIN 8:13 FG Gary Anderson 32 yds. 10-27 98 MIN 4:51 FG Gary Anderson 29 yds. 10-30

STATISTICS