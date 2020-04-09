Vikings all-time tournament: Moss goes off, 1998 cruises to Final Four

In the second round of the Minnesota Vikings all-time tournament, wide receiver Randy Moss and the explosive 1998 offense cruised to a 30-10 victory over 1970.

Moss hauled in a 44-yard reception from quarterback Randall Cunningham on the second play from scrimmage, setting up running back Leroy Hoard’s 10-yard touchdown scamper to open the scoring 7-0.

After Cris Carter’s seven-yard touchdown reception made it 14-3, the ’70 Vikings closed the gap to 14-10 on Clint Jones’ five-yard scamper into the end zone. But that’s the closest Bud Grant’s team would get.

Gary Anderson made all three of his field-goal attempts from 29, 32 and 47 yards out and receiver Matthew Hatchette caught a four-yard pass for six points to put the game away.

Moss finished the game with four receptions for 97 yards. He’s now tallied nine catches for 159 yards over the first two rounds of the Vikings all-time tournament.

Cunningham was efficient, completing 16 of 20 pass attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns while connecting with seven different receivers.

The ’98 Vikings continued to move the chains all game long, converting on nine of 16 third downs.

Quarterback Gary Cuozzo struggled to 140 passing yards and one interception – picked off by cornerback Jimmy Hitchcock — while completing 12 of 29 attempts.

The ’98 squad is the first team to advance to the Final Four in the Vikings all-time tournament and will play the winner of the matchup between No.4 1973 and No. 5 2009.

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE
1st Quarter
98 MIN 11:59 TD Leroy Hoard 10 yd. run (Anderson kick) 0-7
70 MIN 7:20 FG Fred Cox 33 yds. 3-7
2nd Quarter
98 MIN 8:19 TD Cris Carter 7 yd. pass from Cunningham (Anderson kick) 3-14
70 MIN 1:52 TD Clint Jones 5 yd. run (Cox kick) 10-14
98 MIN 0:28 FG Gary Anderson 47 yds. 10-17
3rd Quarter
98 MIN 5:00 TD Matthew Hatchette 4 yd. pass from Cunningham (Anderson kick) 10-24
4th Quarter
98 MIN 8:13 FG Gary Anderson 32 yds. 10-27
98 MIN 4:51 FG Gary Anderson 29 yds. 10-30

STATISTICS

PASSING
1998 VIKINGS Comp Att Yards TD INT
’98 Randall Cunningham 16 20 235 2 0
1970 VIKINGS Comp Att Yards TD INT
Gary Cuozzo 12 29 140 0 1
Bob Lee 3 5 24 0 0
RUSHING
1998 VIKINGS Att Yds 20+ L TD
Robert Smith 22 66 0 12 0
Leroy Hoard 10 51 0 16 1
David Palmer 3 6 0 5 0
Chuck Evans 3 3 0 3 0
Randall Cunningham 1 1 0 1 0
1970 VIKINGS Att Yds 20+ L TD
Dave Osborn 18 109 1 53 0
Clint Jones 9 15 0 5 1
Bill Brown 2 1 0 2 0
Gary Cuozzo 1 0 0 0 0
RECEIVING            
1998 VIKINGS Rec Yds 20+ 40+ L TD
Randy Moss 4 97 2 1 44 0
Matthew Hatchette 3 49 2 0 24 1
Cris Carter 4 37 0 0 15 1
Chris Walsh 1 19 0 0 19 0
Andrew Glover 2 19 0 0 12 0
Greg Delong 1 8 0 0 8 0
Leroy Hoard 1 6 0 0 6 0
1970 VIKINGS Rec Yds 20+ 40+ L TD
Gene Washington 5 61 0 0 16 0
John Beasley 3 48 1 0 20 0
John Henderson 3 37 1 0 20 0
Bob Grim 2 10 0 0 7 0
Dave Osborn 2 8 0 0 6 0
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
1998 VIKINGS Tackles Sacks INT
Duane Clemons 6 1 0
Robert Tate 4 0 0
Stalin Colinet 3 1 0
Jimmy Hitchcock 1 0 1
1970 VIKINGS Tackles Sacks INT
John Ward 5 0 0
Wayne Meylan 3 1 0
Roy Winston 2 1 0
Jim Marshall 2 1 0
Paul Krause 1 1 0