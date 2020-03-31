Vikings all-time tournament: 1988 offense stifled by 1969 Purple People Eaters

Fred Cox nailed five of six field-goal attempts and the second-seeded 1969 Minnesota Vikings defense took care of the rest in a 15-10 victory over No. 15 1988.

The ’88 Vikings went three-and-out on five of their 10 possessions and never scored an offensive touchdown.

However, the ’88 Vikings did score the only touchdown of the game — an 86-yard interception return by Walker Lee Ashley late in the first half. ’88 Minnesota briefly led 10-9 in the third quarter after a 37-yard field goal split the uprights off the foot of Chuck Nelson.

But other than that, it was the Purple People Eaters wreaking havoc on head coach Jerry Burns’ offense.

’69 Minnesota’s defensive line of Carl Eller, Jim Marshall, Gary Larsen and Allen Page held the ’88 Vikings to 55 rushing yards on 29 attempts — an average of 1.9 yards per carry.

The ’69 Vikings sacked quarterback Wade Wilson twice and limited him to 119 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions on 11-of-25 passing.

It wasn’t a perfect day for the ’69 offense by any means.

Joe Kapp threw two interceptions — one in the first quarter and another in the second — and receiver John Beasley coughed up the ball in the opening quarter.

But the ’69 Vikings dominated the running game, compiling 273 yards on the ground on 44 attempts (6.2 average).

Cox made field goals from 29, 29, 32, 35 and 48 yards. His only miss was a 47-yard attempt in the third quarter.

The second-seeded 1969 team will face the winner of seventh-seeded 1976 and No. 10 2000 in the second round of the Vikings all-time tournament.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 2nd Quarter 69 MIN 12:07 FG Fred Cox 29 yds. 0-3 69 MIN 2:37 FG Fred Cox 29 yds. 0-6 88 MIN 0:33 TD 86 yd interception return (Nelson kick) 7-6 69 MIN 0:00 FG Fred Cox 48 yds. 7-9 3rd Quarter 88 MIN 7:48 FG Chuck Nelson 37 yds. 10-9 4th Quarter 69 MIN 10:50 FG Fred Cox 32 yds. 10-12 69 MIN 5:16 FG Fred Cox 35 yds. 10-15

