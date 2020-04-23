Vikings all-time tournament: Rushing attack sends 2017 into Skol Bowl championship
The Minnesota Vikings all-time tournament Final Four matchup between 2017 and 1976 was decided on the ground.
Latavius Murray rushed 12 times for 73 yards and Dalvin Cook and Jerick McKinnon combined for 70 rushing yards as the ‘17 Vikings edged 1976 by a score of 23-10.
Vikings All-Time Tournament
The ’76 Vikings constructed an 81-yard scoring drive capped by Chuck Foreman’s seven-yard reception for a touchdown to start the game.
But that was the only lead Fran Tarkenton and ’76 Minnesota would have all game.
After Kai Forbath’s 31-yard field goal, McKinnon found the end zone on a six-yard rush to give the ’17 Vikings a 10-7 advantage at halftime.
Cook’s 10-yard scamper to the pylon in the third quarter extended ’17 Minnesota’s lead to 17-10, and Forbath added two field goals in the fourth to put the game away.
Quarterback Case Keenum attempted just 12 passes and completed eight for 69 yards. His favorite target was Stefon Diggs, who finished the game with three catches for 41 yards.
Led by Xavier Rhodes’ nine tackles and Danielle Hunter’s two sacks, the ’17 defense kept Tarkenton and the ’76 Vikings guessing.
Running back Chuck Foreman was held to 46 rushing yards on 20 attempts. The ’76 offense converted on just six of 16 third downs.
With the semifinal win, the ’17 Vikings advance to the Skol Bowl championship and will face rookie Randy Moss and the ’98 squad.
SCORING PLAYS
|TEAM
|TIME
|RESULT
|SCORING PLAY
|SCORE
|1st Quarter
|76 MIN
|5:07
|TD
|Chuck Foreman 7 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick)
|7-0
|2nd Quarter
|17 MIN
|7:23
|FG
|Kai Forbath 31 yds.
|7-3
|17 MIN
|1:05
|TD
|Jerick McKinnon 6 yd. run (Forbath kick)
|7-10
|3rd Quarter
|17 MIN
|6:13
|TD
|Dalvin Cook 10 yd. run (Forbath kick)
|7-17
|76 MIN
|0:36
|FG
|Fred Cox 21 yds.
|10-17
|4th Quarter
|17 MIN
|7:29
|FG
|Kai Forbath 47 yds.
|10-20
|17 MIN
|1:59
|FG
|Kai Forbath 32 yds.
|10-23
STATISTICS
|PASSING
|2017 VIKINGS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Case Keenum
|8
|12
|69
|0
|0
|1976 VIKINGS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Fran Tarkenton
|17
|28
|176
|1
|0
|RUSHING
|2017 VIKINGS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Latavius Murray
|12
|73
|0
|19
|0
|Dalvin Cook
|15
|39
|0
|10
|1
|Jerick McKinnon
|10
|31
|0
|15
|1
|Case Keenum
|2
|15
|0
|16
|0
|1976 VIKINGS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Chuck Foreman
|20
|46
|1
|26
|0
|Brent McClanahan
|7
|19
|0
|12
|0
|Robert Miller
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Fran Tarkenton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|RECEIVING
|2017 VIKINGS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Stefon Diggs
|3
|41
|0
|18
|0
|Dalvin Cook
|3
|15
|0
|10
|0
|Kyle Rudolph
|1
|10
|0
|10
|0
|Jerick McKinnon
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1976 VIKINGS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Sammy White
|4
|64
|1
|38
|0
|Ahmad Rashad
|3
|36
|0
|16
|0
|Chuck Foreman
|5
|35
|0
|14
|1
|Bob Grim
|2
|17
|0
|11
|0
|Stu Voigt
|1
|16
|0
|16
|0
|Brent McClanahan
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|DEFENSIVE LEADERS
|1976 VIKINGS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Paul Krause
|9
|1
|0
|Nate Allen
|7
|0
|0
|Jeff Wright
|6
|1
|0
|2017 VIKINGS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Xavier Rhodes
|9
|0
|0
|Eric Kendricks
|7
|0
|0
|Linval Joseph
|4
|0
|0
|Danielle Hunter
|2
|2
|0