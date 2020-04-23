Vikings all-time tournament: Rushing attack sends 2017 into Skol Bowl championship

The Minnesota Vikings all-time tournament Final Four matchup between 2017 and 1976 was decided on the ground.

Latavius Murray rushed 12 times for 73 yards and Dalvin Cook and Jerick McKinnon combined for 70 rushing yards as the ‘17 Vikings edged 1976 by a score of 23-10.

The ’76 Vikings constructed an 81-yard scoring drive capped by Chuck Foreman’s seven-yard reception for a touchdown to start the game.

But that was the only lead Fran Tarkenton and ’76 Minnesota would have all game.

After Kai Forbath’s 31-yard field goal, McKinnon found the end zone on a six-yard rush to give the ’17 Vikings a 10-7 advantage at halftime.

Cook’s 10-yard scamper to the pylon in the third quarter extended ’17 Minnesota’s lead to 17-10, and Forbath added two field goals in the fourth to put the game away.

Quarterback Case Keenum attempted just 12 passes and completed eight for 69 yards. His favorite target was Stefon Diggs, who finished the game with three catches for 41 yards.

Led by Xavier Rhodes’ nine tackles and Danielle Hunter’s two sacks, the ’17 defense kept Tarkenton and the ’76 Vikings guessing.

Running back Chuck Foreman was held to 46 rushing yards on 20 attempts. The ’76 offense converted on just six of 16 third downs.

With the semifinal win, the ’17 Vikings advance to the Skol Bowl championship and will face rookie Randy Moss and the ’98 squad.

SCORING PLAYS

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st Quarter 76 MIN 5:07 TD Chuck Foreman 7 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick) 7-0 2nd Quarter 17 MIN 7:23 FG Kai Forbath 31 yds. 7-3 17 MIN 1:05 TD Jerick McKinnon 6 yd. run (Forbath kick) 7-10 3rd Quarter 17 MIN 6:13 TD Dalvin Cook 10 yd. run (Forbath kick) 7-17 76 MIN 0:36 FG Fred Cox 21 yds. 10-17 4th Quarter 17 MIN 7:29 FG Kai Forbath 47 yds. 10-20 17 MIN 1:59 FG Kai Forbath 32 yds. 10-23

STATISTICS