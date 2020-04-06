Vikings all-time tournament: 1975 (3) vs. 2008 (14)

First-round matchup in the all-time Minnesota Vikings tournament — No. 3 seed 1975 vs. No. 14 seed 2008.

Record: 12-2

Postseason result: Lost divisional round

Blurb: This season can be remembered by three words: Pearson pushed off. That refers, of course, to a controversial non-call on a reception by receiver Drew Pearson late in a playoff game that helped the Cowboys to a 17-14 win and ended the Vikings’ storybook season. So why is this team ranked ahead of three other Super Bowl squads? It was quarterback Fran Tarkenton’s MVP season and six players were named All-Pros.

Record: 10-6

Postseason result: Lost in wild-card round

Blurb: Adrian Peterson had already set the football world on fire during his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2007. He followed it up by gaining a league-high 1,760 rushing yards and 10 TDs in 2008, making an offense that was quarterbacked by Gus Frerotte and Tavaris Jackson look … decent. Remember Bernard Berrian? He was the Vikings’ leading receiver with 48 catches for 964 yards and seven TDs.