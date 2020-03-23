Vikings all-time tournament: 1974 (8) vs. 1970 (9)

First-round matchup in the all-time Minnesota Vikings tournament — No. 8 seed 1974 vs. No. 9 seed 1970.

Minnesota won double-digit games for the fifth time in six years, propelled by its stellar defense once again. Defensive back Nate Wright hauled in six interceptions and Paul Krause, Eller, Foreman and Tarkenton were all named to the Pro Bowl. But the Purple People Eaters ran into the Steel Curtain in Super Bowl IX and lost 16-6.

This 1970 squad slid down to the ninth seed because of an early exit in the postseason – a surprising 17-14 loss to the 10-3-1 San Francisco 49ers. But this roster could do some damage. It tallied the fourth-best point differential in franchise history at plus-192 points, trailing the 1998 team (plus-260), 1969 (plus-246) and 1975 (plus-197). Page and Eller held down the defensive line and were both named All-Pros.