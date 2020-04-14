Vikings all-time tournament: No. 2 seed 1969 knocked out by Tarkenton’s 1976 squad

The Minnesota Vikings’ 1969 and 1976 teams are very similar — both are coached by Bud Grant, both appeared in a Super Bowl and both feature Hall of Fame talent on defense.

But there’s one glaring difference between these teams: quarterback.

That contrariety was exposed in the second round of the all-time tournament, as signal-caller Fran Tarkenton constructed a last-minute drive and led the ’76 Vikings to a 20-17 upset over ’69 Minnesota.

Down goes the No. 2 seed.

Trailing 17-13 with 2:26 to play, Tarkenton and the ’76 Vikings took over on offense from their own 25-yard line. Tarkenton successfully converted on one third down and moved the ball near midfield before the ’76 Vikings faced a fourth-and-8 from the 46-yard line.

With a semifinal berth on the line, Tarkenton threw a strike to receiver Bob Grim, who hauled it in and sprinted the rest of the way into the end zone for a game-winning 54-yard touchdown.

It was Grim’s second catch of the day.

Tarkenton threw for 261 yards and two scores (no interceptions) on 23-of-32 passing, out-dueling opposing quarterback Joe Kapp (12-of-24, 205 yards, 1 INT).

The ’69 Vikings had success on the ground — Bill Brown and Dave Osborn combined for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries – but it wasn’t enough to reach the next round.

The seventh-seeded 1976 team will take on the winner of a matchup between No. 6 seed 2017 and No. 3 seed 1975 in the all-time tournament semifinals.

SCORING PLAYS

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE
1st Quarter
69 MIN 11:57 TD Bill Brown 48 yd. run (Cox kick) 0-7
76 MIN 7:36 FG Fred Cox 45 yds. 3-7
2nd Quarter
76 MIN 12:53 TD Sammy White 19 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick) 10-7
69 MIN 9:51 TD Bill Brown 32 yd. run (Cox kick) 10-14
4th Quarter
76 MIN 4:16 FG Fred Cox 31 yds. 13-14
69 MIN 2:30 FG Fred Cox 39 yds. 13-17
76 MIN 1:31 TD Bob Grim 54 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick) 20-17

STATISTICS

PASSING
1976 VIKINGS Comp Att Yards TD INT
Fran Tarkenton 23 32 261 2 0
1969 VIKINGS Comp Att Yards TD INT
Joe Kapp 12 24 205 0 1
RUSHING
1976 VIKINGS Att Yds 20+ L TD
Chuck Foreman 15 36 0 8 0
Brent McClanahan 9 34 0 19 0
Sammy White 1 1 0 1 0
Fran Tarkenton 5 -2 0 1 0
1969 VIKINGS Att Yds 20+ L TD
’69 Bill Brown 14 113 2 48 2
’69 Dave Osborn 16 49 0 18 0
’69 Oscar Reed 6 12 0 7 0
’69 Joe Kapp 1 -2 0 -2 0
RECEIVING            
1976 VIKINGS Rec Yds 20+ 40+ L TD
Sammy White 6 88 1 0 20 1
Bob Grim 2 71 1 1 54 1
Chuck Foreman 5 46 0 0 12 0
Stu Voigt 3 28 0 0 16 0
Ahmad Rashad 5 24 0 0 10 0
Jim Lash 1 5 0 0 5 0
Brent McClanahan 1 -1 0 0 -1 0
1969 VIKINGS Rec Yds 20+ 40+ L TD
Gene Washington 3 88 2 1 47 0
John Henderson 3 62 2 0 28 0
John Beasley 3 26 0 0 15 0
Dave Osborn 2 19 0 0 13 0
Bill Brown 1 10 0 0 10 0
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
1976 VIKINGS Tackles Sacks INT
Paul Krause 8 0 0
Jeff Siemon 7 1 0
Jeff Wright 6 0 0
Matt Blair 2 1 1
1969 VIKINGS Tackles Sacks INT
Roy Winston 5 1 0
Wally Hilgenberg 5 0 0
Charlie West 4 0 0
Jim Hargrove 4 1 0
Karl Kassulke 3 1 0

 