Vikings all-time tournament: No. 2 seed 1969 knocked out by Tarkenton’s 1976 squad
The Minnesota Vikings’ 1969 and 1976 teams are very similar — both are coached by Bud Grant, both appeared in a Super Bowl and both feature Hall of Fame talent on defense.
But there’s one glaring difference between these teams: quarterback.
More Vikings coverage
- Vikings all-time tournament: No. 2 seed 1969 knocked out by Tarkenton’s 1976 squad
- Former Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash
- Vikings all-time tournament second round: 1969 (2) vs. 1976 (7)
- Vikings all-time tournament: Favre throws for 242 yards, 2009 advances to Final Four
- Vikings draft profile: LSU WR Justin Jefferson
That contrariety was exposed in the second round of the all-time tournament, as signal-caller Fran Tarkenton constructed a last-minute drive and led the ’76 Vikings to a 20-17 upset over ’69 Minnesota.
Down goes the No. 2 seed.
Trailing 17-13 with 2:26 to play, Tarkenton and the ’76 Vikings took over on offense from their own 25-yard line. Tarkenton successfully converted on one third down and moved the ball near midfield before the ’76 Vikings faced a fourth-and-8 from the 46-yard line.
With a semifinal berth on the line, Tarkenton threw a strike to receiver Bob Grim, who hauled it in and sprinted the rest of the way into the end zone for a game-winning 54-yard touchdown.
Vikings All-Time Tournament
It was Grim’s second catch of the day.
Tarkenton threw for 261 yards and two scores (no interceptions) on 23-of-32 passing, out-dueling opposing quarterback Joe Kapp (12-of-24, 205 yards, 1 INT).
The ’69 Vikings had success on the ground — Bill Brown and Dave Osborn combined for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries – but it wasn’t enough to reach the next round.
The seventh-seeded 1976 team will take on the winner of a matchup between No. 6 seed 2017 and No. 3 seed 1975 in the all-time tournament semifinals.
SCORING PLAYS
|TEAM
|TIME
|RESULT
|SCORING PLAY
|SCORE
|1st Quarter
|69 MIN
|11:57
|TD
|Bill Brown 48 yd. run (Cox kick)
|0-7
|76 MIN
|7:36
|FG
|Fred Cox 45 yds.
|3-7
|2nd Quarter
|76 MIN
|12:53
|TD
|Sammy White 19 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick)
|10-7
|69 MIN
|9:51
|TD
|Bill Brown 32 yd. run (Cox kick)
|10-14
|4th Quarter
|76 MIN
|4:16
|FG
|Fred Cox 31 yds.
|13-14
|69 MIN
|2:30
|FG
|Fred Cox 39 yds.
|13-17
|76 MIN
|1:31
|TD
|Bob Grim 54 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick)
|20-17
STATISTICS
|PASSING
|1976 VIKINGS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Fran Tarkenton
|23
|32
|261
|2
|0
|1969 VIKINGS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Joe Kapp
|12
|24
|205
|0
|1
|RUSHING
|1976 VIKINGS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Chuck Foreman
|15
|36
|0
|8
|0
|Brent McClanahan
|9
|34
|0
|19
|0
|Sammy White
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Fran Tarkenton
|5
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|1969 VIKINGS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|’69 Bill Brown
|14
|113
|2
|48
|2
|’69 Dave Osborn
|16
|49
|0
|18
|0
|’69 Oscar Reed
|6
|12
|0
|7
|0
|’69 Joe Kapp
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|RECEIVING
|1976 VIKINGS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Sammy White
|6
|88
|1
|0
|20
|1
|Bob Grim
|2
|71
|1
|1
|54
|1
|Chuck Foreman
|5
|46
|0
|0
|12
|0
|Stu Voigt
|3
|28
|0
|0
|16
|0
|Ahmad Rashad
|5
|24
|0
|0
|10
|0
|Jim Lash
|1
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Brent McClanahan
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|1969 VIKINGS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Gene Washington
|3
|88
|2
|1
|47
|0
|John Henderson
|3
|62
|2
|0
|28
|0
|John Beasley
|3
|26
|0
|0
|15
|0
|Dave Osborn
|2
|19
|0
|0
|13
|0
|Bill Brown
|1
|10
|0
|0
|10
|0
|DEFENSIVE LEADERS
|1976 VIKINGS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Paul Krause
|8
|0
|0
|Jeff Siemon
|7
|1
|0
|Jeff Wright
|6
|0
|0
|Matt Blair
|2
|1
|1
|1969 VIKINGS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Roy Winston
|5
|1
|0
|Wally Hilgenberg
|5
|0
|0
|Charlie West
|4
|0
|0
|Jim Hargrove
|4
|1
|0
|Karl Kassulke
|3
|1
|0