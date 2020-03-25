Vikings agree to terms with receiver Tajae Sharpe

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, the team announced Wednesday.

Sharpe, a fifth-round pick by Tennessee in 2016, has compiled 92 catches for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons with the Titans. He missed the entire 2017 campaign with a foot injury.

In 2019, Sharpe hauled in 29 receptions for 329 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, helping Tennessee to a surprising run to the AFC Championship game.

Sharpe was the Titans’ fourth-leading receiver last year behind A.J. Brown, Corey Davis and Adam Humphries. He’ll get a chance to shine in Minnesota now that the Vikings shipped Stefon Diggs to Buffalo in a trade March 16.

Sharpe is expected to be the No. 2 receiver for Minnesota behind Adam Thielen.

The Vikings also signed defensive end Anthony Zettel on Wednesday, adding the 27-year-old to their young core of pass rushers. Zettel racked up 6.5 sacks for Detroit in 2017. Last season, he appeared in four games with Cincinnati and one with San Francisco.