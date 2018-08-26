Vikings acquire center Brett Jones in exchange for draft pick

Desperately needing depth on the offensive line, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman sent an undisclosed 2019 draft pick to the New York Giants in exchange for center Brett Jones on Sunday.

Jones made 13 starts last season for New York — one contest at left guard and the final 12 games at center.

Jones, who played collegiate ball at the University of Regina in Canada, spent two seasons in the Canadian Football League from 2013-14 before signing with the Giants in 2015. He was placed on injured reserve for much of the 2015 season before making the team in 2016 and earning a starting role last season.

The Giants were open to trading Jones because Jon Halapio, a former sixth-round pick by New England in 2014, won New York’s starting center position in the preseason.

Minnesota needed depth at center because Pat Elflein remains on the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Elflein is not expected to practice this week, meaning he won’t suit up for Thursday’s preseason finale. Elflein’s status for Week 1 of the regular season is in doubt after he hasn’t participated in any football-related drills this preseason.