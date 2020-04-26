Minnesota Vikings 2020 NFL draft capsules

1st round: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

In 2019 as a junior he led the NCAA in receptions (111), was second in receiving touchdowns (18) and third in receiving yards (1,540). … In the Peach Bowl national semifinal vs. Oklahoma has 14 catches for 227 yards and four TDs. … Also led LSU in receptions in 2018, with 54 for 875 yards and six TDs. … Vikings general manager Rick Spielman: “We got a receiver who I think will be an immediate impact player for us. … When you watch Jefferson on tape, not only is he a great route runner, very precise — which is critical in Kub’s offense — he’s a big target. … He does have playmaking skills after the catch.” More on Jefferson

1st round: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Named first-team All-Big 12 in 2019. … Four-year starter. … As a senior had 14 pass breakups, which led the Big 12. … Had 13 PBU in 2018. … Vikings general manager Rick Spielman: “There are specific traits you need to have to play in this defense and Gladney fit every single trait we were looking for from a physical standpoint. … We think this kid has such a tremendous upside in our defense.” More on Gladney

2nd round: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Three-year starter played in 95.6% of the offensive snaps in that span. … Named first-team All-Mountain West Conference in 2018 and ’19. … Left for the NFL after his redshirt junior season. … Director of college scouting Jamaal Stephenson: “He fit our parameters as far as the Viking fit. He’s a tough guy who’s athletic. … We think he’s a guy who’s going to be able to come in and help us right away.” More on Cleveland

3rd round: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Two-year starter for the Bulldogs. … 6-foot-2 with 72 3/8-inch wingspan. … Compiled 40 tackles (two for loss), 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble while allowing a passer rating of 57.0 in 2019. … Earned All-SEC second-team honors as a sophomore in 2018. … Logged two interceptions and nine PD as a sophomore. … Allowed 36 receptions for 459 yards on 568 coverage snaps from 2018-19. … Ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at the combine. … Vikings general manager Rick Spielman: “He’s another guy that I think plays with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. He wants to go out and prove that he can go out there and be a corner that’s going to compete against the best.” More on Dantzler

4th round: D.J. Wonnum, Edge, South Carolina

Three-year starter, although he missed much of his junior year due to an ankle injury. … Ninth in South Carolina history with 29.5 tackles for loss. … Had 37 tackles, 9.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks in 2019. … As a sophomore was named a team captain and had 13 TFL, six sacks and five passes defensed. … Ran 4.73 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. … Vikings general manager Rick Spielman: “He’s a long, athletic defensive end. He ran 4.6 (in the 40) at the combine. I know the success we have had and coach Andre Patterson has had with these long athletic defensive ends and I know our coaches can’t wait to get their hands on him.”

4th round: James Lynch, DT, Baylor

A two-year starter who left Baylor after his junior season to enter the draft. … Had a breakout season in 2019 which culminated in him being named the Big 12 defensive player of the year and a consensus All-American. …. Had 19.5 tackles for loss, a school-record 13.5 sacks, five passes defensed and three forced fumbles. … Played inside and outside in the Bears’ 3-3-5 defense. … Vikings general manager Rick Spielman: “He’s an excellent football player. He’s played some end. We kind of see him as an inside pass rusher. High motor. High energy.”

4th round: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

A four-year starter with the Ducks. … Was named second-team All-Pac-12 as a sophomore, junior and senior. … Recorded 397 tackles, 44 sacks, 15 sacks, 21 passes defensed and five interceptions in his four years. … Had two seasons with 100+ tackles and two with 13+ TFL. … As a senior had 84 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, six PD, two forced fumbles and two INT. … Vikings general manager Rick Spielman: “Long, linear, athlete that has great range to cover the field. I see him coming in and contributing right away not only as a backup but contributing on special teams as well.”

5th round: Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

Transferred from Baylor, where he played 22 games with 13 starts in two years. … Left Temple for the NFL after starting 12 games. … Had 59 tackles as a junior with four tackles for loss, eight passes defensed and three interceptions. … Honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman in 2017. … Ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. … Director of college scouting Jamaal Stephenson: “Watching the tape, you see some of those traits where you say, ‘I think this guy has some of that versatility where he could maybe transition to safety’ because he’s a very physical guy in the run game.”

5th round: K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami

Played three years at Buffalo (38 games with 23 starts) before transferring to Miami for his redshirt senior season. …. Led the Hurricanes in receiving with 50 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns. … Averaged 15.9 yards on 16 punt returns. … Had a 12.1 average on 49 punt returns over his last three years. … Was second-team All-MAC in 2018 after having 59 receptions for 892 yards (16.9 average) and seven TDs. … Ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. … Vikings general manager Rick Spielman: “A slot type receiver. I know when our coaches evaluated him they thought he could continue to improve as a receiver but his value is going to come as a potential punt returner for us.”

6th round: Blake Brandel, OT, Oregon State

Four-year starter for the Beavers. … Played nine games at right tackle as a redshirt freshman before switching to the left side, where he played the next three seasons. …. Second-team All-Pac-12 in 2019. … Ran a 5.27 in the 40 and had 29 reps in the bench press at the NFL combine. … Brandel: “It’s very similar to what we did at Oregon State as far as scheme, so I feel like I’ve already had some practice at it because with these Zoom meetings it translates what we did at school to what we’re trying to do here.”

6th round: John Metellus, S, Michigan

Three-year starter for the Wolverines. … Named second-team All-Big Ten as a junior and got an honorable mention nod as a senior. … Had 75 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in 2019. … Ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at the combine. … Metellus: “Moving around (between safety and corner) I feel like that will definitely help me, at the end of the day I just want to get on the field. At Michigan, he helped me get a different feel of the game, helping my football IQ so when I get to this level, the biggest stage, I can do whatever the coaches ask.”

7th round: Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State

Three-year starter at defensive end after beginning time with Spartans as a middle linebacker. … Named second-team All-Big Ten as a senior after recording 78 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. … In 2018 had 20.5 TFL and was tabbed second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten. … Ran a 4.82 in the 40-yard dash and had 32 reps in the bench press at the combine. … Willekes: “I said this many times in the process – it doesn’t matter to me where I get picked. Whatever team picks me, whatever team takes chance on me, I’m gonna show up, I’m gonna be all-in, and I’m gonna be ready to work.”

7th round: Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

Started three years with the Hawkeyes. … Named honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior after completing 59.4% of his passes for 2,951 yards with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. … Finished with 58.3% completion rate, 8,302 yards, 68 TDs and 23 INTs. … Ran a 4.81 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. … GM Rick Spielman: “He’s a big kid thsat has a strong arm, he’s won a lot of games in the Big Ten. One thing he doesn’t get credit for, for a kid his size the kind of athlete he is.”

7th round: Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State

Started collegiate career as a wide receiver at Michigan before being released from the team. … Played at East Mississippi Community College in 2016 and found a home at defensive back. … Transferred to Mississippi State and redshirted in 2017. … Racked up 78 tackles, 10.5 TFL, three sacks and two INT as a hybrid safety/linebacker from 2018-19. … Ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

7th round: Kyle Hinton, OL, Washburn

A three-year starter at Washburn. … Started 34 straight games from 2017-19…. Three-time All-American selection and earned all-region honors in 2018 and ’19. … In 2019, received All-American first team nod from d2football.com. … Owns Washburn track & field record for indoor weight throw and outdoor discus throw. … 6-3, 310 pounds.