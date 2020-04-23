Final Minnesota Vikings 2020 mock draft roundup

The NFL draft is finally upon us, which means it’s time for one last look at who is being projected to be selected by the Minnesota Vikings.

Make sure to bookmark this to check and see how well the prognosticators did (or didn’t do), or to check back to see who was predicted in Day 2 and/or Day 3 for the mocks which go beyond one round.

If you want to compare, here’s our previous mock draft roundups: post-free agency (April 2) | post-combine (March 5) | post-Super Bowl (Feb. 6).

For reference, the Vikings own two first-round picks, one in the second, two in the third, one each in the fourth and fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Especially with Minnesota owning two first-rounders, there’s a lot of players being projected to the Vikings. Cornerback (especially one from Utah) and wide receiver are popular choices, but there’s plenty of offensive linemen and a certain edge rusher.

For what it’s worth, since taking over Minnesota’s drafts in 2007, Rick Speilman has taken three wide receivers (Percy Harvin, 2009; Cordarrelle Patterson, 2013; Laquon Treadwell, 2016) and three cornerbacks (Xavier Rhodes, 2013; Trae Waynes, 2015; Mike Hughes, 2018).

Now, without further ado, here’s our final mock draft roundup with over 60 to peruse:

Peter King of NBC Sports: 1a – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. “The type of big cornerback GMs crave these days to face the bigger receivers colleges are churning out. With only Mike Hughes left in a once-rich secondary, the Vikings have no choice but to use first-round replenishment on a corner. This might be overthinking, but I wonder if being Stefon Diggs’ younger brother would bug GM Rick Spielman or coach Mike Zimmer. It certainly would be the first question I’d ask at the post-draft press conference.”; 1b – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.

Albert Breer of SI.com: 1a – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; 1b – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Mike Tanier of Bleacher Report: 1a – C.J. Henderson, CB, LSU. “CJ Henderson is the perfect replacement for [Xavier] Rhodes. Like Rhodes, he has all the tools to be an All-Pro cornerback. And also like Rhodes, he could go from superstar to fire hazard in the course of a handful of snaps. Henderson will blanket top receivers all game and then get hypnotized by a play-action fake and forget about his receiver until it’s too late. It’s a habit that coaches should be able to correct, allowing Henderson to fill one of the ever-increasing holes opening up in the Vikings roster.”; 1b – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com: 1a – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; 1b – Yatur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State.

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report: 1a – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State; 1b – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU.

Drafttek (7 rounds): Round 1a – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 1b – Grant Delpit, S, LSU; Round 2 – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State; Round 3a – McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas; Round 3b – K’Von Wallace, CB, Clemson; Round 4 – A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State; Round 5a – Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State; Round 6a – Azur Kamara, ILB, Kansas; Round 6b – Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU; Round 7a – Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame; Round 7b – Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon; Round 7c – Trystan Colon-Castillo, C, Missouri.

Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com (3 rounds): Round 1a – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; Round 1b – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU; Round 2 – Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M; Round 3a – Khalid Kareem, Edge, Notre Dame; Round 3b – Ben Bartch, OL, St. John’s (Minn.)

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network: 1a – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State. “Another terrific pass rusher to bookend Danielle Hunter. Jaylon Johnson is also receiving heavy consideration at this spot.”; 1b – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU. “If Jefferson is not available, this selection will be Denzel Mims.”

Chad Reuter of NFL.com (7 rounds): Round 1a – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; Round 1b – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State; Round 2 – Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa; Round 3a – Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne; Round 3b – John Hightower, WR, Boise State; Round 4 – KiAnte Hardin, CB, Pittsburg State; Round 5 – Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State; Round 6a – James Robinson, RB, Illinois State; Round 6b – Kyle Hinton, OT, Washburn; Round 7a – Javin White, LB, UNLV; Round 7b – Garrett Marino, DT, UAB; Round 7c – Mike Onwenu, OG, Michigan.

Charles Davis of NFL.com: 1a – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; 1b – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com: 1a – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU; 1b – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU.

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News (3 rounds): Round 1a – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU; Round 1b – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson; Round 2 – Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn; Round 3a – Jonathan Greenard, Edge, Florida; Round 3b – Nick Harris, G, Washington.

Joel Klatt of FOX Sports: 1a – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson; 1b – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson.

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (7 rounds): Round 1a – Kristian Futon, CB, LSU; Round 1b – Josh Jones, OT, Houston; Round 2 – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 3a – Josh Uche, Edge, Michigan; Round 3b – Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri; Round 4 – Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky; Round 5 – Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane; Round 6a – Steven Montez, QB, Colorado; Round 6b – Shyheim Carter, S, Alabama; Round 7a – Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU; Round 7b – Tyler Clark, DL, Georgia; Round 7c – Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island.

John Clayton of the Washington Post: 1a – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU; 1b – Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State.

Danny Kelly of The Ringer: 1a – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; 1b – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (7 rounds): Round 1a – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson; Round 1b – Matt Hennessy, C/G, Temple; Round 2 – K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State; Round 3a – James Lynch DE/DT, Baylor; Round 3b – Antonio Gibson, RB.WR, Memphis; Round 4 – Terrance Steele, OT, Texas Tech; Round 5 – Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple; Round 6a – Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State; Round 6b – D.J. Wonnum, Edge, South Carolina; Round 7a – David Dowell, S, Michigan State; Round 7b – Julian Blackmon, S, Utah; Round 7c – Joe Gaziano, DE/DT, Northwestern.

Evan Silva of Establish the Run: 1a – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; 1b – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State.

Josh Norris of Rotoworld: 1a – Jaylen Johnson, CB, Utah; 1b – Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia.

Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune: 1a – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama; 1b – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

Kyle Meinke of mlive.com: 1a — Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; 1b – Grant Delpit, S, LSU.

Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports: 1a – Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU; Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Brad Kelly of Pro Football Network: 1a – Justin Jefferson, WR, LUS; 1b – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU.

DJ Boyer of DraftStie.com (7 rounds): Round 1a – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 1b – Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota; Round 2 – Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn; Round 3a – Harrison Hand, CB, Temple; Round 3b – Jonathan Geenard, DE, Florida; Round 4 – Jonah Jackson, OG, Ohio State; Round 5 – Leki Fotu, DT, Utah; Round 6a – Jake Hanson, C, Oregon; Round 6b – Nasir Player, DE, East Tennessee State; Round 7a – Tanner Muse, S, Clemson; Round 7b – Dante Olson, OLB, Montana; Round 7c – Austin Edwards, DE, Ferris State.

Tankathon (3 rounds): Round 1a – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson; Round 1b – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 2 – Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State; Round 3 – Zack Moss, RB, Utah (no compensation picks included in their mock).

Rhett Lewis of NFL.com: 1a – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State; 1b – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson.

C.J. Doon of the Baltimore Sun: 1a – A.J. Epensea, Edge, Iowa; 1b – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Steve Serby of the NY Post: 1a – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; 1b – A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa.

Eric Galko of Optimum Scouting: 1a – Josh Jones, OT, Houston; 1b – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State.

Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register: 1a – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson; 1b – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com: 1a – K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU; 1b – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU.

R.J. White of CBSSports.com: 1a – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; 1b – (trade down with Chargers for pick Nos. 37 and 71).

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (7 rounds): Round 1a – Austin Jackson, OT, USC; Round 1b – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson; Round 2 – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 3a – Matt Hennessy, C, Temple; Round 3b – Bradley Anae, Edge, Utah; Round 4 – Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss; Round 5 – Darryl Williams, G/C, Mississippi State; Round 6a – Carter Coughlin, OLB, Minnesota; Round 6b – Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State; Round 7a – Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech; Round 7b – Kevin Dotson, OG, La.-Lafayette; Round 7c – Kameron Cline, DT, South Dakota.

John Edwards of CBSSports.com (2 rounds): Round 1a – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State; Round 1b – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; Round 2 – Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC.

Cris Collinsworth of Pro Football Focus: 1a – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson; 1b – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina.

Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus: 1a – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU; 1b – Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri.

Nate Davis of USA Today: 1a – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; 1b – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News: 1a – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama; 1b – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.

Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: 1a – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU; 1b – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU.

Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times: 1a – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State; 1b – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson.

Eric Walden of the Salt Lake City Tribune: 1a – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama; 1b – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Andy McNamara of Sportsnet.ca: 1a – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemsno; 1b – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.

Josh Friedman of the Cherry Hill Courier Post: 1a – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU; 1b – A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa.

Ben Raven of mlive.com: 1a – A.J. Espenesa, Edge, Iowa; 1b – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU.

Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune: 1a — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama; 1b – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU.

Ben Albright of Pro Football Network: 1a – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; 1b – Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State.

MyNFLDraft.com: 1a – Brandon Aiyik, WR, Arizona State; 1b – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson.

Alex Khvatov of NFL Draft Blitz: 1a – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina; 1b – Austin Jackson, OT, USC.

Scott Wright of NFL Draft Countdown (3 rounds): Round 1a – Austin Jackson, OT, USC; Round 1b – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson; Round 2 – Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC; Round 3a – Terrell Lewis, OLB, Alabama; Round 3b – Julian Okawara, OLB, Notre Dame.

Forrest N. Long of The Huddle Report: 1a – Josh Jones, OT, Houston; 1b – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Joe Marino of The Draft Network: 1a – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina; 1b – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network: 1a – Austin Jackson, OT, USC; 1b – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Trevor Sikkema of The Draft Network: 1a – Josh Jones, OT, Houston; 1b – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Rob Rang of NFL Draft Scout: 1a — Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State. “Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer may see shades of Danielle Hunter coming out of LSU in the raw but talented Gross-Matos. The former Nittany Lion has the length, burst and power to grow into a star and would help fill the gap left with long-time standout Everson Griffen no longer on the roster.”; 1b – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free-Press: 1a – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama; 1b – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU.

Cam Inman of the Mercury News: 1a – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina; 1b – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.

Charley Casserly of NFL.com: 1a – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama; 1b – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State.

Peter Schrager of NFL.com: 1a – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; 1b – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: 1a –Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; Round 1b – Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today: 1a –Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; Round 1b – Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com: 1a – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson; 1b – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (7 rounds): Round 1a – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson; Round 1b – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State; Round 2 – Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn; Round 3a – Damion Lewis, OG, LSU; Round 3b – Alton Robinson, Edge, Syracuse; Round 4 – Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU; Round 5 – Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia; Round 6a – K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson; Round 6b – Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina; Round 7a – Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State; Round 7b – Robert Windsor, DT, Penn State; Round 7c – Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, CB, FIU.

FINAL TALLY

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State – 6

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State – 4

Grant Delpit, S, LSU – 2

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama – 5

Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

A.J. Epensea, Edge, Iowa – 4

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU – 8

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU – 6

Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State – 10

C.J. Henderson, CB,

Matt Hennessy, C/G, Temple

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson – 8

Austin Jackson, OT, USC – 4

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU – 9

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah – 21

Josh Jones, OT, Houston – 4

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina – 4

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama – 2

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor – 5

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU – 3

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson – 11

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota