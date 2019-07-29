Minnesota United trades defender Eric Miller to New York City FC

Minnesota United FC has traded defender Eric Miller to New York City FC for $50,000 in general allocation money, the team announced Monday.

After playing 18 games with MNUFC in 2018, Miller has appeared in just six games this season, making four starts. He’s played 435 minutes and put one shot on goal. Over his six-year MLS career, Miller has tallied three assists and 26 shots.

The Loons acquired the Woodbury, Minn., native in a trade with Colorado Rapids on May 2, 2018.