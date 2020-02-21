FOX Sports North announces 2020 Minnesota United TV schedule

FOX Sports North in partnership with Minnesota United FC on Friday announced the broadcast schedule for the 2020 season. The 27-game schedule begins Sat., March 7 as the Loons take on the San Jose Earthquakes.

The regional sports network’s lineup includes 13 home matches from Allianz Field and 14 on the road this season. A total of 10 will be presented on FOX Sports North PLUS, with the April 15 match streaming exclusively on FOX Sports GO. All games will simulcast on FOX Sports Wisconsin, extending the team’s reach across the Upper Midwest.

The broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Callum Williams and color commentator Kyndra de St. Aubin. All matches will include “Loons Live,” a 30-minute pre- and post-match show.

All games televised on FOX Sports North will be available in high definition and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Information on channel locations for FOX Sports North/ PLUS can be found here.

FOX Sports North reaches homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network, visit: FOXsportsnorth.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram.



Date Day Opponent Time (CT) March 7 Saturday @ San Jose Earthquakes 7 p.m. March 21 Saturday Montreal Impact 2 p.m. + April 4 Saturday San Jose Earthquakes 7 p.m. + April 11 Saturday LA Galaxy 7 p.m. April 15 Wednesday @ Houston Dynamo 7:30 p.m. FSGO April 18 Saturday FC Dallas 7 p.m. April 25 Saturday @ Sporting KC 7:30 p.m. April 29 Wednesday @ Columbus Crew 6 p.m. May 2 Saturday Colorado Rapids 7 p.m. May 9 Saturday @ Orlando City 6:30 p.m. + May 13 Wednesday Real Salt Lake 7 p.m. + May 16 Saturday @ Miami CF 7 p.m. + May 23 Saturday Portland 7 p.m. June 13 Saturday Nashville SC 7 p.m. June 17 Wednesday @ LAFC 9:30 p.m. June 20 Saturday @ FC Dallas 7:30 p.m. June 27 Saturday @ DC United 7 p.m. July 1 Wednesday Vancouver Whitecaps 8 p.m. + July 18 Saturday Sporting KC 7 p.m. + July 25 Saturday @ Real Salt Lake 9 p.m. + Aug, 1 Saturday @ Nashville SC 7 p.m. + Aug. 22 Saturday Chicago Fire 7 p.m. + Aug. 29 Saturday @ Colorado Rapids 8 p.m. Sept. 13 Sunday @ Vancouver Whitecaps 8 p.m. Sept. 19 Saturday New England Revolution 7 p.m. + Sept. 26 Saturday @ FC Cincinnati 6:30 p.m. + Oct. 44 Sunday Houston Dynamo 3:30 p.m.

//