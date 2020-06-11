Minnesota United FC to compete in Group D of MLS is Back tournament

Minnesota United FC will compete in Group D of the MLS is Back Tournament, the league announced Thursday.

The other three teams in Group D are Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids.

There are six groups in the tournament — three from the Eastern Conference and three from the Western Conference. The top two finishers in each group, along with the four best third-place teams, will move on to the knockout stage. The 26-team group stage kicks off July 8 with a matchup between Orlando City and Inter Miami.

The West is going to be fun. Who moves on? 👀 pic.twitter.com/bOrDOQ9X22 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 11, 2020

Minnesota United FC tallied 53 points in 2019, which tied with Real Salt Lake and good for fourth place in the West. Colorado finished ninth with 42 points, and Sporting KC was 11th with 38 points.