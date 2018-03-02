Minnesota United 2018 season primer

The Loons are no longer the newest team in Major League Soccer — Los Angeles FC begins its inaugural season in March — but MLS in Minnesota still may be a bit unfamiliar. If you’re late to the Minnesota United bandwagon, don’t worry, there’s still room for a few more scarves onboard. Here are some notes and facts to know before MNUFC takes the pitch for the first time in 2018.

THE BASICS

The meat and potatoes of a MLS season: There are two conferences and 23 total teams — 11 in the East and 12 in the West, where MNUFC competes. A season is made up of 34 games –17 home and 17 away — and the top six teams in each conference that finish with the most points advance to the playoffs. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a tie and zero for a loss.

STORY OF 2017

The Loons’ inaugural season in MLS was, well, a season of firsts. Minnesota United finished the year 10-18-6 and in ninth place in the Western Conference with 36 points, which was 10 short of the postseason but better than MLS veteran franchises Colorado (33), L.A. Galaxy (32) and D.C. United (32). Christian Ramirez knocked in the franchise’s initial MLS goal 79 minutes into the season-opening 5-1 loss to Portland, and the Loons captured their first regular-season win on April 1, a 4-2 triumph over Real Salt Lake in front of the MNUFC faithful at TCF Bank Stadium.

Elsewhere in MLS, Toronto FC defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-0 in the MLS Cup in December to take the league crown for the first time in franchise history.

NAMES TO KNOW

— Ramirez, or “Superman,” as he’s dubbed, was the team’s leading scorer with 14 goals in 30 games.

— Bobby Shuttleworth served as goaltender in 32 starts and was between the pipes for all 10 of Minnesota’s wins last year. His 116 saves ranked second in the league last year. One of those saves actually broke his nose.

— Fellow goaltender Matthew Lampson was brought in via trade in the 2018 Super Draft and could challenge Shuttleworth for playing time in 2018.

— Abu Danladi, Minnesota’s first-round pick in 2017, finished second on the team with eight goals in his rookie campaign. He’s expected to make another leap forward in 2018.

— Kevin Molino was acquired by MNUFC from Orlando City SC for a then-record $650,00 in January 2017. It paid off. The midfielder attacked opponents all season, tallying seven goals and a team-high nine assists in his first season as a Loon.

— Adrian Heath: The Englishman with decades of professional soccer experience returns to lead the MNUFC sideline in 2018.

OFFSEASON RECAP

— Minnesota United’s biggest acquisition of the offseason came in late February when it signed Brazilian defensive midfielder Luiz Ramirez on loan. Ramirez, 22, was voted the best defensive midfielder in any Slovakian league during his time with STK Samorin in 2016-17.

— The Loons were active on draft day, selecting three players in the first round: forward Mason Toye (Indiana) and defenders Wyatt Omsberg (Dartmouth) and Carter Manley (Duke).

— Ramirez had a big offseason as well, being named to the January camp roster of the U.S. men’s national team.

— The Loons also released a spiffy new kit for 2018, featuring gray stripes and the Loons logo on the chest.

— Last but (certainly) not least, it was announced that 32 Minnesota United games will grace the airwaves of FOX Sports North this season.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Many are predicting the Loons to finish 2018 in the basement of the Western Conference, but let’s not forget how strong MNUFC looked late last season (4-4-2 in final 10 games). Another solid year by Ramirez paired with a possible breakout season by Danladi will keep the Loons competitive and vying for a top-six spot in the West late in the season.