Twins’ Astudillo reinstated from 10-day injured list

The Minnesota Twins made several roster moves Sunday, most notably reinstating Willians Astudillo from the 10-day injured list. Minnesota officially placed Astudillo on the injured list April 28 after he suffered a left hamstring strain while running the bases during Minnesota’s 9-2 victory over Baltimore on April 27.

Minnesota also reinstated Martin Perez from the paternity list. Fernando Romero and Kohl Stewart were optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room on the roster for Astudillo and Perez.

In 16 games for the Twins this season, Astudillo is hitting .327 (16-for-49) with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI. Known for always making contact, the fan-favorite has just one walk and one strikeout in 53 plate appearances.

Perez has started five games (eight appearances overall) for the Twins this season and has logged a 5-0 record, 2.83 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings.

Stewart started the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader and allowed three runs in six innings, leading Minnesota to a bounce-back 8-3 victory over Detroit.