Twins place Astudillo on 10-day IL, recall Cave

Willians Astudillo has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, the Minnesota Twins announced Sunday.

Astudillo suffered the injury while running the bases during Minnesota’s 9-2 victory over Baltimore on Saturday.

The Twins recalled outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester to replace Astudillo on the 25-man roster. Cave, who was optioned after Wednesday night’s game in Houston, has appeared in 12 games for the Twins this season and is hitting .233 with one double, three RBI and four walks.

In 16 games for the Twins this season, Astudillo is hitting .327 (16-for-49) with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI. Known for always making contact, the fan-favorite has just one walk and one strikeout in 53 plate appearances.