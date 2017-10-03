Third baseman Miguel Sano might be off the disabled list, but he won’t be in the lineup for the Minnesota Twins when they take on the New York Yankees in the American League wild-card game.

Sano was left off the Twins’ final roster ahead of the game Tuesday night after going 1-for-8 with three strikeouts in a weekend series with the Detroit Tigers.

It was Sano’s first game action in nearly six weeks.

Sano suffered a leg injury on Aug. 18, fouling a ball off his left shin in a win over the Tigers.

One of the Twins’ top hitters prior to the injury, Sano hit .264 with 28 home runs during the regular season, appearing in the All-Star game and falling to Yankees star Aaron Judge in the home run derby.

The Twins will carry 10 relievers in addition to starting pitcher Ervin Santana, including No. 2 starter Jose Berrios, as well as Matt Belisle, Buddy Boshers, Alan Busenitz, Tyler Duffey, Dillon Gee, Trevor Hildenberger, Adalberto Mejia, Ryan Pressly and Taylor Rogers.

Jason Castro, Mitch Garver and Chris Gimenez are the Twins’ catchers, Ehire Adrianza, Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar, Joe Mauer, Jorge Polanco and Kennys Vargas will make up the infield and Byron Buxton, Zack Granite, Robbie Grossman, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario are the outfielders.