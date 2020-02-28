Twins turn triple play in 4-1 win over Red Sox

The Minnesota Twins picked up a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday in Fort Myers, and managed to make a triple play in the process.

It happened in the top of the eighth inning when Boston’s Tate Matheny lined out to Twins’ pitcher Charlie Burnes who then threw to second baseman Yunior Severino, back to Burnes, then to first baseman Tomas Telis to shortstop Wander Javier. Boston base runners Marcus Wilson and Jeter Downs were out on the play, which was officially scored as a 1-4-3-6 triple play.

Boston took the lead in the fourth inning on a solo home run from J.D. Martinez, but Minnesota went up 2-1 in the sixth on an RBI double from Eddie Rosario.

Alex Kirilloff put the Twins up 4-1 with a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Minnesota starting pitcher Homer Bailey pitched two scoreless innings and had two strikeouts and two hits. Trevor May and Cory Gearrin each pitched one scoreless inning in relief, followed by Cody Stashak, who struck out three batters and gave up one hit and no runs in two innings.

Burnes got the save in two innings of work.

Minnesota will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 5:05 p.m.