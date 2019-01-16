Twins trade reliever Curtiss to Angels in exchange for minor-league infielder

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have traded reliever John Curtiss to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league infielder Daniel Ozoria.

Curtiss pitched in 17 games for the Twins over the past two seasons, going 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in 15 innings. He walked six and struck out 17. The right-hander was designated for assignment Monday to make room for pitcher Blake Parker.

Curtiss made 38 appearances for Triple-A Rochester in 2018, logging a 2.77 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings of work. He also sang the National Anthem before a Red Wings game in September.

John Curtiss, known more as a late inning reliever, opened tonight’s game by singing the National Anthem! pic.twitter.com/STfBnItcDu — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) September 2, 2018

The 18-year-old Ozoria played for two rookie-level teams last season, batting a combined .195 with 12 RBIs in 51 games.

Minnesota announced the deal Tuesday night.