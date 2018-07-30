Twins trade LHP Zach Duke to Mariners for two prospects

Three days after shipping infielder Eduardo Escobar and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly to contending teams, the Minnesota Twins brass was at it again Monday afternoon.

Minnesota traded reliver Zach Duke to Seattle in exchange for two prospects — right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong and infielder Ryan Costello.

Duke signed a one-year deal worth $2.15 million in the offseason, and he posted solid numbers in his three months in Minnesota. In 45 appearances (37 1/3 innings), Duke owned a 3-4 record, 3.62 ERA and 9.4 K/9. He didn’t allow a single home run all season.

De Jong, a second-round pick by Toronto in 2012, has started 21 games for Double-A Arkansas this season. The 24-year-old, ranked as the Mariners’ No. 28 prospect by MLB.com, has registered a 5-5 record, 3.80 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 120 2/3 innings at Double-A this season. De Jong made his MLB debut for Seattle in 2017 and allowed 20 runs in 28 1/3 innings (seven appearances, four starts). He hasn’t seen an MLB mound yet this year.

Costello was a 31st-round draft pick by Seattle in 2017 but impressed in rookie ball, hitting .331/.430/.634 last year. Bumped up to Single-A this season, Costello owns a .266/.360/.486 slash line, 16 homers and 70 RBI in 101 games.