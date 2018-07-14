Minnesota has won nine of its last 10 games, including three in a row, and goes into a Saturday matinee with Tampa Bay 7 1/2 games back of Cleveland in the AL Central.

To keep the momentum going, the Twins will need to get past Rays right-hander Chris Archer, who returned from the disabled list Monday and allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings against Detroit — his shortest start since Sept. 8.

“I’m knocking some rust off,” Archer said after the outing, his first since June 5. “I think my stuff’s going to get crisper and crisper and the results will be better next time.”

Archer was on a roll before the injury. He had posted a 2.91 ERA over his last nine starts — a number that was inflated by a six-run outing against the Orioles on May 12 — with 52 strikeouts and only 18 walks in 55 2/3 innings of work.

He’s 6-1 with a 1.95 ERA in eight career starts against the Twins, who counter with Jose Berrios.

Berrios learned earlier this week that he’s headed to his first All-Star Game after going 8-7 with a 3.54 ERA through 18 starts.

“I put it in my mind, that goal, at the beginning of the season — to try to make the All-Star Game,” Berrios said. “So I worked for that. I got myself prepared to be ready every start out there and try to help the team win. I give my 100 percent, and that’s why I deserve this right now.”

He held the Royals to a run on six hits and struck out eight over seven innings this past Monday but is 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in two previous starts against the Rays.