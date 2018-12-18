WATCH: Twins surprise Joe Mauer with plans to retire No. 7

Minnesota Twins Hall of Famers Tony Oliva, Tom Kelly, Kent Hrbek and Bert Blyleven were on hand at a Cretin-Derham Hall pep fest to surprise Joe Mauer with the news that the Twins will retire his No. 7 in 2019.

Governor Mark Dayton also announced Dec. 18 is Joe Mauer Day across the state of Minnesota.

Watch the full event: