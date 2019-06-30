Twins starting pitcher Odorizzi named 2019 AL All-Star reserve

Despite their impressive 53-29 record, the Minnesota Twins are sending just two players to the 2019 All-Star Game.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi will join teammate Jorge Polanco at the Midsummer Classic, the MLB announced Sunday. Polanco was named the starting shortstop for the American League after winning the starters election Thursday.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz, outfielder Eddie Rosario and first baseman C.J. Cron were all named finalists for the starters election at their positions, but all three lost in the final voting round last week and none were named All-Star reserves Sunday.

In his second season with the Twins, Odorizzi owns a 10-3 record, 2.73 ERA and career-best 9.9 K/9 in 85 2/3 innings (16 starts). It will be his first career All-Star appearance.

The All-Star Game will take place July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.