The Minnesota Twins collected six hits but couldn’t bring a run across home plate in their 3-0 loss to St. Louis on Monday afternoon.

Minnesota went a combined 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.

It was Randy Dobnak getting the start on the mound for the Twins as he continues his pursuit for the fifth spot in the starting rotation. Dobnak allowed two runs on three hits over four frames. He walked two batters and fanned two.

Reliever Sergio Romo ran into some trouble in the fifth inning when he walked two hitters and allowed one run to score.

Right-hander Trevor May continued his solid spring, whiffing two hitters in one scoreless inning of work.

The Twins get back to work Tuesday afternoon against Philadelphia.