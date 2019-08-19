Twins slugger Nelson Cruz activated from 10-day injured list

Boomstick is back.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz has been activated from the 10-day injured list, the Minnesota Twins announced Monday. To make room on the roster, the Twins optioned right-handed pitcher Zack Littell to Triple-A Rochester.

Cruz will be back in the lineup when Minnesota opens a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Target Field.

Cruz was placed on the injured list Aug. 9 with a strained left wrist. On the season (87 games), Cruz is batting .294 with 32 home runs, 76 RBI and a 1.035 OPS.

Littell heads back to Triple-A despite posting impressive numbers out of the bullpen. In his last 17 outings dating back to June 18, Littell has allowed just two runs in 18 2/3 innings (0.96 ERA) while fanning 17 hitters.