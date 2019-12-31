Twins sign veteran pitchers Homer Bailey, Rich Hill

It’s been a rather quiet offseason for the Minnesota Twins.

But they addressed their pitching staff Tuesday, signing right-hander Homer Bailey and left-handed pitcher Rich Hill to one-year contracts.

Bailey split time between Kansas City and Oakland last season and logged a 13-9 record, 4.57 ERA and 8.2 K/9 across 31 starts. He was traded to the A’s near the deadline.

Bailey, who pitched for Cincinnati from 2007-18, is entering his 14th career big-league season at age 33. He’s compiled an 80-86 record and 4.57 ERA in 1,393 2/3 innings.

Hill has played the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, stringing together a 30-16 record, 3.16 ERA and 10.6 K/9. After missing two months of the season with a forearm strain, the 39-year-old made 13 starts for the Dodgers last year, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings.

Hill underwent a procedure to repair his UCL in his left elbow in the offseason and will be sidelined through June of 2020. He’ll be a midseason boost to the Twins’ staff alongside Michael Pineda, who will continue to serve his 60-game suspension for testing positive for a banned diuretic in September.

Since 2016, Hill ranks third in baseball in opponent batting average (.209), sixth in ERA (3.00) and eighth in WHIP (1.08).

Minnesota’s starting rotation in July could look like this: Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi, Pineda, Bailey and Hill. Other contenders include Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe.