The Minnesota Twins signed infielder Ronald Torreyes to a one-year contract Thursday.

Torreyes, 26, hit .280 with seven doubles in 41 games for the New York Yankees last season, his fourth in the major leagues.

He appeared in 20 games at second base last season, 11 games at third and nine games at shortstop.

A native of Venezuela, Torreyes signed with the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent in 2010, and has also spent time in the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations.

Torreyes was the Yankees opening day shortstop in 2017, and appeared in a career-high 108 games that season, hitting .292 with 36 RBI, 15 doubles and three home runs.