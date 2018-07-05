Just a week after his heroics led Oregon State to a College World Series victory, Trevor Larnach officially signed a contract with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Selected 20th overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the Twins, Larnach’s signing bonus is worth a reported $2.55 million, which is $570k under slot value for that pick.

The 21-year-old outfielder finished his collegiate career with a bang. His go-ahead homer in Game 2 of the College World Series helped keep Oregon State alive and, eventually, clinch its third title in program history.

Larnach hit .417 (15-for-36) with five doubles, one triple, one home run, nine RBI and 10 runs scored in eight games during the CWS. On the season, he mashed a .348/.463/.652 slash line with 19 doubles, 19 homers and 77 RBI.

He was named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention and earned a spot on the Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team, as well.

Larnach will report to Rookie-Level Elizabethton of the Appalachian League.