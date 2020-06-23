Twins sign first round pick Aaron Sabato

The Twins have signed their first round draft pick, Aaron Sabato, a first baseman who they selected 27th overall in the 2020 MLB draft. The power hitter inked a $2.75 million deal.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Sabato set a freshman record at the University of North Carolina for home runs in a season with 18 in 2019. He also led the team in batting average (.343), hits (79), doubles (25), RBI (63) and slugging percentage (.696), while posting an OPS of 1.149.

Before the 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19, Sabato was hitting .292 with six doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBI.

Sabato is the third of four draft picks to sign.