Twins set MLB record with 139th homer on the road
AP
CHICAGO — The Minnesota Twins broke a major league record for most home runs on the road, getting back-to-back homers in the third inning for 140.
Jake Cave led off the third with a solo shot off Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease to give AL Central leaders the record. That surpassed the 138 set by the San Francisco Giants in 2001.
Finally a non-single hit.
This was our 139th #Bomba on the road – a new @MLB record! #BombaSquad | #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/VhIXt3nZrI
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 29, 2019
C.J. Cron followed with a drive to center to give Minnesota 140 longballs on the road.
The Twins have a major league leading 260 home runs overall this season.