The Minnesota Twins are adding another veteran arm to their bullpen and bringing back Sergio Romo for at least one more season.

Romo will return on a one-year deal with a club option for 2021, the team announced Friday. The Twins also announced the signing of reliever Tyler Clippard, who spent 2019 with the rival Cleveland Indians.

Romo, who turns 37 in March, signed a one-year deal with the Twins that includes a team option for 2021. Clippard, who turns 35 in February, also signed a one-year deal.

Romo posted a 3.18 ERA in 27 appearances for the Twins last season, allowing 17 hits and eight earned runs with 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. He made two appearances during the Twins’ postseason series with the New York Yankees.

A 12-year veteran, Romo spent nine seasons with the San Francisco Giants, winning the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He has since pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins, who traded him to the Twins for minor-league first baseman Lewin Diaz last July.

Clippard made 53 appearances for the Indians last season. He posted a 2.90 ERA in 62 innings, allowing 38 hits and 20 with 64 strikeouts. A two-time All-Star, Clippard has also played for the New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, Oakland A’s, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays.