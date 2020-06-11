Twins select UNC slugger Aaron Sabato No. 27 overall

The Minnesota Twins selected University of North Carolina slugger Aaron Sabato with the 27th pick in the 2020 MLB draft on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Sabato hit a UNC freshman record 18 home runs last season. Sabato also led the team in batting average (.343), hits (79), doubles (25), RBI (63) and slugging percentage (.696), while posting an OPS of 1.149. For his efforts, he earned co-National Freshman of the Year honors, along with first-team All-American and all-conference recognition.

In his shortened sophomore season this year, the first baseman was hitting .292 with six doubles, seven home runs, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored, 22 walks and a .478 on-base percentage in 19 games. Despite the shortened season, Sabato was named a second-team All-American.

This represents the fifth straight season the Twins have drafted a position player with their first selection in the draft.