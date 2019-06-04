Twins select Keoni Cavaco in first round of MLB draft

The Minnesota Twins used their first pick in the 2019 MLB draft to bolster their future middle infield, selecting shortstop Keoni Cavaco from Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, California with the 13th overall pick.

Cavaco, who turned 18 the day before the draft, just completed his high school career and has committed to play at San Diego State.

After an impressive senior season, the right-handed hitter shot up boards to become one of the top rising prospects in the draft.

At 6-foot-1, Cavaco becomes the first player from Eastlake to be drafted in the first round since Adrián González was the first overall pick by the Florida Marlins in 2000.

Since 2001, the Twins have selected a high school position player 14 times in the first round including Joe Mauer, Denard Span, Trevor Plouffe, Aaron Hicks, Byron Buxton, Alex Kirilloff and Royce Lewis.

The Twins went on to pick Minnesota native Matt Wallner, an outfielder from the University of Southern Mississippi, with the No. 39 overall pick.

The Lake Forest grad has hit .320 plus in all three of his seasons at Southern Miss, hitting a total of 57 home runs.