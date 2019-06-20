Twins send Poppen back to Triple-A, recall RHP Stewart

One day after helping a beleaguered Minnesota Twins bullpen by pitching four innings in his major-league debut, right-hander Sean Poppen was sent back to Triple-A Rochester.

In his place, the Twins recalled right-handed pitcher Kohl Stewart, who has pitched 12 innings for Minnesota this season. Stewart has made 11 appearances for Rochester, posting a 4.56 ERA.

Poppen, who was the first pitcher from Harvard to appear for the Twins, allowed three runs in Minnesota’s 9-3 loss to Boston on Wednesday.