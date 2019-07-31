The Minnesota Twins added a second arm to their struggling bullpen Wednesday, sending three prospects to the San Francisco Giants for right-handed reliever Sam Dyson in a deal that broke just after the trade deadline.

The Twins gave up outfielder Jaylin Davis, as well as right-handed pitchers Kai-Wei Teng and Prelander Berroa.

Dyson, 31, has allowed 14 earned runs with 47 strikeouts and just seven walks in 49 appearances and 51 innings for the Giants this season.

Davis, 25, was promoted to Triple-A this season after spending 58 games with Double-A Pensacola, and is hitting .331/.405/.708 with 15 home runs in 41 games for Rochester. Teng, 20, has a 1.60 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) for Single-A Cedar Rapids, while Berroa, 19, has a 4.55 ERA in seven starts for the Elizabethton Twins of the Appalachian League.

None of them are listed among the Twins’ top-30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline.

Minnesota also traded for veteran reliever Sergio Romo on Saturday.