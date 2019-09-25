DETROIT — Minnesota reliever Sam Dyson had surgery on his shoulder, ending the right-hander’s season and potentially putting 2020 in jeopardy as well.

Dyson had the capsule repair operation Tuesday in California. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the timeline isn’t firm, but it could be a year before he can pitch in a game again.

The Twins acquired Dyson from San Francisco at the trade deadline this year, sending three minor leaguers to the Giants. He has one more club-controllable year before he can become a free agent.

Dyson went on the injured list less than a week after being acquired and has made only 12 appearances since the trade.

Minnesota had a chance to clinch the AL Central title Wednesday with a victory at Detroit and a Cleveland loss to the White Sox.