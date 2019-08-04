Twins place newly acquired reliever Sam Dyson on 10-day injured list

The Minnesota Twins have gotten to the bottom of what’s been bothering right-handed reliever Sam Dyson.

Dyson, acquired in a trade with San Francisco at the trade deadline Wednesday, was placed on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis, the team announced Sunday.

Dyson has appeared in two games for Minnesota and has managed to get just two outs, allowing six runs on six hits while walking two hitters and fanning one.

Before the trade to Minnesota, Dyson logged a 4-1 record, 2.47 ERA and 8.3 K/9 in 51 innings (49 appearances) for the Giants.

To replace Dyson on the 25-man roster, the Twins have recalled left-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester. Smeltzer, who will be in his fourth stint with the Twins, recently made a start for the Red Wings on Tuesday, allowing four runs on three hits in three innings of work.

Smeltzer, 23, appeared in four games (2 starts) earlier this season with the Twins, going 0-1 with a 2.91 ERA (21.2 IP, 7 ER), four walks and 17 strikeouts. He is scheduled to make the start Sunday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field.