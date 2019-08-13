Twins reinstate Dyson, option Stashak to Triple-A
FOX Sports North
Veteran reliever Sam Dyson is returning to the Minnesota Twins‘ bullpen after missing nine games with biceps tendinitis.
Minnesota reinstated Dyson from the injured list on Tuesday while optioning right-handed pitcher Cody Stashak to Triple-A Rochester.
The Twins lost the 31-year-old right-hander to the IL just a few days after acquiring Dyson in a deal with the Sam Francisco Giants at the July 31 trade deadline.
He struggled in two appearances for Minnesota, allowing three earned runs in back-to-back outings, but had a 2.47 ERA with a 0.902 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 51 innings of work for the Giants this season across 49 games.
Stashak, 25, has allowed five earned runs in 8 1/3 innings and six appearances for the Twins this season.