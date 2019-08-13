Veteran reliever Sam Dyson is returning to the Minnesota Twins‘ bullpen after missing nine games with biceps tendinitis.

Minnesota reinstated Dyson from the injured list on Tuesday while optioning right-handed pitcher Cody Stashak to Triple-A Rochester.

The Twins lost the 31-year-old right-hander to the IL just a few days after acquiring Dyson in a deal with the Sam Francisco Giants at the July 31 trade deadline.

He struggled in two appearances for Minnesota, allowing three earned runs in back-to-back outings, but had a 2.47 ERA with a 0.902 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 51 innings of work for the Giants this season across 49 games.

Stashak, 25, has allowed five earned runs in 8 1/3 innings and six appearances for the Twins this season.