A day after designating pitcher Phil Hughes for assignment, the Minnesota Twins filled his roster spot Tuesday by promoting outfielder Ryan LaMarre from Triple-A Rochester.

This will be LaMarre’s third stint with the Twins this season. He began the year on the opening day roster and was sent back to Rochester on April 13 only to be recalled three days later. LaMarre was optioned back to the Red Wings on May 10.

In 20 games with the Twins, LaMarre is 11 for 34 (.324) with two runs, three RBI, three walks and 14 strikeouts. He also pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing one run.

LaMarre has played in nine games for Rochester, garnering a hit in all but one contest. He’s 13 for 35 (.371) with four doubles, a triple, four runs, five RBI, three walks and nine strikeouts for the Red Wings.